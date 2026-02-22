Skip to Content
Memes

Woody’s “bald ass” is the obvious star of “Toy Story 5” so far. It’s already a meme

The OG fans are feeling old.

10:00 AM CST on February 22, 2026

woody's bald spot in toy story 5
Pixar/YouTube

The newest Toy Story 5 trailer shows the beloved toys competing with technology... and a balding Woody? Unfortunately, yes.

More than 30 years after the release of Toy Story, the fifth installment of Pixar's longest-running franchise is heading to theaters.

The new trailer shows Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) getting a "Lilypad," which is basically an iPad for kids with a frog face. Jessie (Joan Cusack) enlists the help of Woody (Tom Hanks) to take down the tech and restore the toys' place in Bonnie's life.

the toys in Toy Story 5
Pixar
The old gang is present, including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Combat Carl (Ernie Hudson), Forky (Tony Hale), and more. Greta Lee is joining the cast as Lilypad. Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19th.

Fans react to Toy Story 5 trailer

The reactions to the new Toy Story movie are leaning positive. While many people feel the franchise should have ended with the third installment, they're not exactly mad to see the return of their favorite toys—even if some of them are worse for wear.

Meanwhile, some folks think the tech angle will be a good lesson for kids. You can check out some reactions from fans below...

I think it's actually good that a movie that will be watched by millions of kids will be demonizing screen usage over traditional toys.
@_Colaws/X

A solid message.

what’s sad is that there’s literally no solution 😭 when was the last time you seen a kid play with toys that isn’t 2 or 3
@Zhane_Star/X

But is it enough?

Some say we didn’t need another TOY STORY film… BUT YOU KNOW WHAT… LFG!!!
@AndreSaintAlbin/X

The hype is real...

I said it once and I’ll say it again, but I think the existence of Toy story 5 is honestly more needed conceptually than Toy story 4 cause I think Toy story addressing technology is way more interesting than what happened with Bo.Let Pixar cook
@jib_loger_alt/X

...so is the hype for the story.

That moment when the Toy Story leapfrog is more capable than an actual iPad
@DylanMcD8/X

How long until Disney makes a Lilypad?

@illustrevor/X

The animation never fails.

@ToyStory_Shots/X

Seriously, though: the X account dedicated to perfect shots approves.

@justlucash/X

And this use of the Druski meme is fair.

Woody's balding hair goes viral

One hilarious detail in the trailer is that Woody is "balding," which basically means some of his painted-on hair is wearing thin. This resonated with fans of the franchise who have grown up with the character.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody with balding hair
Pixar

On X, fans discussed the small detail. "I don’t like that they made Woody bald," said @godofskrtt.

"Pixar giving Woody a bald spot is taking me out," wrote @rendy_jones. "Why you gotta remind the people who grew up with TOY STORY how old we are like that?!"

"The way the original was my first movie in theaters, and now Woody and I are both BALD," added @apat10. Meanwhile, @BuffaloWoody said: "Woody is bald. Art imitates life."

Even major news outlets took hold of the story. PEOPLE covering this as news is so funny:

@people/X
From there, the memes rolled in...

can't believe we got bald woody before GTA 6
@cineworld/X
Woody Balding in Toy Story 5 wasn’t on my bucket list 😭
@RandomCHN/X
First look at Woody's blinding bald spot in Toy Story 5.
@pubity/X
kid called woody bald and found out what happens
@AlsikkanTV/X
Pixar knows what will resonate with sensitive young men these days
@hayasaka_aryan/X
Please I'm trying hard so here wdym Woody gone bald in Toy Story 5 ?????
@legendaarykay/X
Can’t wait until ShopDisney starts to sell Woody dolls with a bald spot.
@ogorangebird/X
When you grow up with Toy Story and now you are going grey and realise Woody is balding in Toy Story 5 ….. 🥲
@littlejoanieo/X
one minute you're a 4yo dragging your mum to the cinema to see toy story on its release, the next minute you're a 34yo with grey patches in your beard having an existential crisis looking at Woody's Balding Ass Head in 'TOY STORY 5' and realising time passes far too quickly 💀
@tanukimusic/X
In conclusion:

@heavyspoilers/X

Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

