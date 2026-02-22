Woody’s “bald ass” is the obvious star of “Toy Story 5” so far. It’s already a meme

The newest Toy Story 5 trailer shows the beloved toys competing with technology... and a balding Woody? Unfortunately, yes.

More than 30 years after the release of Toy Story, the fifth installment of Pixar's longest-running franchise is heading to theaters.

The new trailer shows Bonnie (Scarlett Spears) getting a "Lilypad," which is basically an iPad for kids with a frog face. Jessie (Joan Cusack) enlists the help of Woody (Tom Hanks) to take down the tech and restore the toys' place in Bonnie's life.

The old gang is present, including Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Slinky Dog (Blake Clark), Hamm (John Ratzenberger), Rex (Wallace Shawn), Combat Carl (Ernie Hudson), Forky (Tony Hale), and more. Greta Lee is joining the cast as Lilypad. Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19th.

Fans react to Toy Story 5 trailer

The reactions to the new Toy Story movie are leaning positive. While many people feel the franchise should have ended with the third installment, they're not exactly mad to see the return of their favorite toys—even if some of them are worse for wear.

Meanwhile, some folks think the tech angle will be a good lesson for kids. You can check out some reactions from fans below...

A solid message.

But is it enough?

The hype is real...

...so is the hype for the story.

How long until Disney makes a Lilypad?

The animation never fails.

Seriously, though: the X account dedicated to perfect shots approves.

And this use of the Druski meme is fair.

Woody's balding hair goes viral

One hilarious detail in the trailer is that Woody is "balding," which basically means some of his painted-on hair is wearing thin. This resonated with fans of the franchise who have grown up with the character.

On X, fans discussed the small detail. "I don’t like that they made Woody bald," said @godofskrtt.

"Pixar giving Woody a bald spot is taking me out," wrote @rendy_jones. "Why you gotta remind the people who grew up with TOY STORY how old we are like that?!"

"The way the original was my first movie in theaters, and now Woody and I are both BALD," added @apat10. Meanwhile, @BuffaloWoody said: "Woody is bald. Art imitates life."

Even major news outlets took hold of the story. PEOPLE covering this as news is so funny:

From there, the memes rolled in...

Me seeing Woody from Toy Story is balding pic.twitter.com/G2dx0KTbdL — Petey Wheatstraw (@SoulBrother_89) February 19, 2026

Hims marketing department watching Woody’s bald spot in the Toy Story 5 trailer pic.twitter.com/FsUd79zjjb — Tim Duffy™ (@TimDuffy) February 19, 2026

In conclusion:

