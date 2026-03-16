Democratic candidate Jack Schlossberg is once again dragging his cousin, Health Secretary Robert. F Kennedy Jr., for being so very weird. With an image from that bizarre workout video with Kid Rock, Jeremy Jacobowitz of The Brunch Boys asked him if RFK Jr. is a "never-nude."

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Schlossberg had a lot of burns to get in around the answer.

Does RFK Jr. ever take off the jeans?

The current Health and Human Services head gained a reputation for being a massive weirdo in the months before the 2024 election. Stories about him picking up dead animals wherever he found them to eat later flooded the internet, but President Donald Trump put him in charge of health stuff anyway.

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He confirmed the weirdness allegations in February by hanging out in the sauna in blue jeans with an aging rap-rocker. He didn't even change into a swimsuit for the hot tub or the pool.

I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD. pic.twitter.com/PkK8IfkPU4 — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) February 17, 2026

This led food influencer Jacobowitz to ask RFK Jr.'s least favorite cousin if the milk lover is a "never-nude."

The term "never-nude" comes from the hit 2000s comedy series Arrested Development, which centers on a fictional, wealthy family that is also highly weird. One member calls himself a "never-nude," meaning he has a pathological fear of getting completely naked, showering in denim cutoff shorts.

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You can see how Jacobowitz drew the comparison.

Who is Jack Schlossberg and how does he feel about RFK Jr.?

Jack Schlossberg gained attention in 2024 for speaking out against his cousin when RFK Jr. was still running as an independent for the U.S. presidency. He accused the older family member of "trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame."

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He also did a series of silly, shirtless TikTok videos mocking his cousin.

In this latest appearance, as he runs to represent New York's 12th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, Schlossberg could only say "I don't know" about the never-nude allegations—but had more thoughts to share.

"RFK Jr. is a danger to public health," he said. "He is a [chronic] liar, an antisemite, and somebody who blamed the Jews for COVID."

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"Blood is on his hands for the measles outbreak that is the highest we've had in 40 years."

"Literally his relative saying this"

Critics of RFK Jr. love it when his family speaks out against him, which has been a significant driver of Schlossberg's campaign. On TikTok, commenters are once again lavishing praise upon a representative of a new generation of Kennedys.

"Jack is a TRUE Kennedy," wrote @sisu44444.

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"Literally his relative saying this, btw," @jbelle2323 reminded everyone. "So on board with Jack!"

"I absolutely love Jack Schlossberg, the only politician I actually think would make a positive difference," said @rosewatchingtiktok.

Of course, some are watching less for the politics and more for the family drama.

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"Thanksgiving must be so awkward at the Kennedy compound," wrote @shalompeace619.

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