Viral Politics

“Beyond parody”: The internet can’t process RFK Jr and Kid Rock’s jeans-on, milk-drinking workout video

"I cannot possibly imagine two men I’d like to take health advice from less."

7:31 AM CST on February 18, 2026

Kid Rock and RFK Jr working out in a gym
@SecKennedy/X

Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted what many have described as a strange fitness video on Feb 17, and people on social media were confused and disturbed by what they were watching.

The clip showed Kennedy "teaming up" with Kid Rock, of all people, for a workout that felt less like public health messaging and more like old man performance art.

Rock Out Work Out
@SecKennedy/X

Kennedy shared the video on X, saying, "I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."

The video opened with both men shirtless and smiling at the camera. Kennedy wore jeans (to work out?) and Kid Rock wore shorts, which at least made more sense. Bold text announced, "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s ROCK OUT WORK OUT."

The video escalated quickly, and the jeans stayed on

Kid Rock’s "Bawitdaba" played as the video jumped rapidly between various disconnected clips. The men walked into a gym, ate at a countertop, and posed together. Meanwhile, stock-like images of an eagle, racecars, and a small Statue of Liberty appeared between shots.

The workout portion followed, and they performed basic exercises (still wearing their shirts) before removing them and entering a sauna. Inside, they alternated between push-ups and riding a stationary bike that had been placed inside. 

RFK Jr sitting in a cold plunge pool shirtless and in full jeans. A poster on the wall behind him reads, "Drama Queen."
@SecKennedy/X

Kid Rock flipped off the camera, and the scenes continued to get stranger from there. Kennedy, still wearing the jeans he worked out in, submerged himself into what appeared to be a cold plunge tub.

Although many workout influencers promoted cold plunges, denim felt like a new choice. The video ended with pickleball, pool time, and glasses of whole milk, which sounds like an unpleasant way to end a bizarre workout.

Reactions ranged from disbelief to outright anger

Almost immediately, critics questioned the purpose and cost of the production.

Tweet that reads, "Curious to know how many taxpayer dollars were spent making this?" with screenshots from the video.
@TaylorPopielarz/X

Meanwhile, @dieworkwear joked about Kennedy's jean-clad plunge, "this is how men washed their $200 jeans in the early 2000s."

Others focused on the sheer absurdity. "However insane you think this video is, I urge you to watch it in its entirety," @Milo_Edwards tweeted. "It’s so much more insane than you could imagine."

Similarly, @mattnightingale added, "Our federal government is beyond parody at this point."

Tweet that reads, "Every single tweet coming out of this administration reminds me of this scene." with a video clip from "Idiocracy."
@DolorAeternus/X
@mattxiv tweeted, "I cannot possibly imagine two men I’d like to take health advice from less."

Tweet that reads, "It's genuinely incomprehensible to me that this man's father was Bobby Kennedy.Go listen to the Day of Affirmation speech and then watch this addle brained fool preen around." with a photo of Bobby Kennedy with a group of young Black students.
@beta_rank_fb/X

Anger also surfaced over public health implications. @carriecourogen said, "I can't believe thousands of kids are going to die from like [expletive] measles or some sh*t because our tax dollars are going to a worm-infested psycho who wants to make videos of himself working out in jeans." 

Tweet that reads, "Everyone on Epstein island:" with a clip from the RFK Jr Kid Rock video where Kennedy, shirtless, is asking, "Where's Kid?"
@juliashrek/X
Many compared RFK Jr.'s consistent wearing of his jeans throughout the video to the "never nude" storyline on Arrested Development, including Hasan Piker.

haven’t stopped thinking abt this
@hasanthehun/X

However, @bang10dae captured the general mood, posting, "Our government really posting sh*t like this."

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

