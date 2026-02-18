Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted what many have described as a strange fitness video on Feb 17, and people on social media were confused and disturbed by what they were watching.

The clip showed Kennedy "teaming up" with Kid Rock, of all people, for a workout that felt less like public health messaging and more like old man performance art.

Kennedy shared the video on X, saying, "I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD."

The video opened with both men shirtless and smiling at the camera. Kennedy wore jeans (to work out?) and Kid Rock wore shorts, which at least made more sense. Bold text announced, "Secretary Kennedy and Kid Rock’s ROCK OUT WORK OUT."

The video escalated quickly, and the jeans stayed on

Kid Rock’s "Bawitdaba" played as the video jumped rapidly between various disconnected clips. The men walked into a gym, ate at a countertop, and posed together. Meanwhile, stock-like images of an eagle, racecars, and a small Statue of Liberty appeared between shots.

The workout portion followed, and they performed basic exercises (still wearing their shirts) before removing them and entering a sauna. Inside, they alternated between push-ups and riding a stationary bike that had been placed inside.

Kid Rock flipped off the camera, and the scenes continued to get stranger from there. Kennedy, still wearing the jeans he worked out in, submerged himself into what appeared to be a cold plunge tub.

Although many workout influencers promoted cold plunges, denim felt like a new choice. The video ended with pickleball, pool time, and glasses of whole milk, which sounds like an unpleasant way to end a bizarre workout.

Reactions ranged from disbelief to outright anger

Almost immediately, critics questioned the purpose and cost of the production.

Meanwhile, @dieworkwear joked about Kennedy's jean-clad plunge, "this is how men washed their $200 jeans in the early 2000s."

Others focused on the sheer absurdity. "However insane you think this video is, I urge you to watch it in its entirety," @Milo_Edwards tweeted. "It’s so much more insane than you could imagine."

Similarly, @mattnightingale added, "Our federal government is beyond parody at this point."

@mattxiv tweeted, "I cannot possibly imagine two men I’d like to take health advice from less."

Anger also surfaced over public health implications. @carriecourogen said, "I can't believe thousands of kids are going to die from like [expletive] measles or some sh*t because our tax dollars are going to a worm-infested psycho who wants to make videos of himself working out in jeans."

Many compared RFK Jr.'s consistent wearing of his jeans throughout the video to the "never nude" storyline on Arrested Development, including Hasan Piker.

However, @bang10dae captured the general mood, posting, "Our government really posting sh*t like this."

