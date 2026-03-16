Fans of the supernatural classic waited for updates on a planned revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, only to learn over the weekend that Hulu decided not to move forward with its reboot project.

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It was going to star and be executive-produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar. She shared the difficult news with fans on Instagram on Saturday, March 14.

THE BUFFY THE VAMPIRE REVIVAL SERIES HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY HULU pic.twitter.com/RJRYq5hUky — ໊ (@buffys) March 14, 2026

The announcement quickly sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans questioned the decision and debated what might have happened behind the scenes, all while calling for other streaming services to pick up the project.

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What happened to the Buffy reboot

The reboot was in development for the past year, and Hulu ordered a pilot of the project, which was tentatively titled Buffy: New Sunnydale.

The project had notable talent attached, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao signed on to direct the pilot. Meanwhile, writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, known for work on Poker Face, wrote the script.

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20th Century Fox Television

Still, reports suggested the pilot struggled creatively, with some saying that Zhao wasn't the right fit for the project. This news came at the same time that Zhao's latest film, Hamnet, earned eight Oscar nominations. Lead actress Jessie Buckley won best actress for her performance in the film on Sunday.

Fans reacted online with frustration and sadness

Soon after the announcement, fans and TV watchers began sharing their reactions on social media.

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@sagesurge summarized the situation, writing, "Hulu has opted not to proceed w/ its Buffy reboot, starring & executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar […] Sources described it as ‘not perfect,’ noting, Zhao’s sensibility is not a perfect match for the reboot."

Others focused on Gellar’s post-Buffy career. @seaofbelIs wrote, "Sarah Michelle Gellar is kind of cursed when it comes to TV shows post-Buffy. How can we fix this? I want to see her in things."

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Meanwhile, @TVTweets2026 shared a video from new Slayer actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong reacting to the cancellation. They added, "I am so heartbroken for her and for all the Buffy fans that have been waiting for the Buffyverse to continue for 20 years."

Ryan Kiera Armstrong speaks on the Buffy sequel not being ordered by @Hulu.



I am so heartbroken for her and for all the Buffy fans that have been waiting for the Buffyverse to continue for 20 years. ???



The world needs slayers now more than ever.#Buffy #BringBuffyBack pic.twitter.com/2NHtHl9KLc — TV Tweets ? (@TVTweets2026) March 14, 2026

Some people questioned Hulu’s decision-making process. @aedison wrote, "I am having a hard time imagining how bad this must’ve turned out for Hulu to say no to easy revivalslop."

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Similarly, @TomBradyEgo asked why studios announce revivals before they fully commit. "Why do they tease a revival of a series just to take it back and disappoint us?"

However, not every reaction was purely negative. A few viewers speculated the show might find a new home. For instance, @officeofcrumbum wrote, "Somebody else should pick this up. Maybe rework the story."

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Others argued the original series may be difficult to replicate. @CentipedeMouse wrote that the show came from "an extremely specific time and place."

Buffy was great, but if I had to make a gassy comparison to high-ish culture, I'd compare it to something like Molière: refined silliness from an extremely specific time and place, and you just can't recapture that magic, not easily. https://t.co/xnfNqaolIg — Gunton Blurpus (@CentipedeMouse) March 14, 2026

Still, some fans remained hopeful. @BrianBryson20 pointed out that the original Game of Thrones pilot was reportedly poor before it was heavily reworked.

Listen, there’s still hope. The original Game of Thrones pilot was apparently so poor that they reshot nearly all of it and look how that turned out. https://t.co/PanPdmvQod — Brian Bryson (@BrianBryson20) March 15, 2026

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