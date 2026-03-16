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“Rancid work”: Fans react with shock and sorrow after Hulu cancels “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” revival

"I *desperately* want to know what went on behind the scenes."

9:00 AM CDT on March 16, 2026

sarah michelle gellar explains buffy reboot no more
@sarahmgellar/Instagram/20th Century Fox Television

Fans of the supernatural classic waited for updates on a planned revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, only to learn over the weekend that Hulu decided not to move forward with its reboot project.

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It was going to star and be executive-produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar. She shared the difficult news with fans on Instagram on Saturday, March 14.

The announcement quickly sparked a wave of reactions online. Fans questioned the decision and debated what might have happened behind the scenes, all while calling for other streaming services to pick up the project.

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Tweet from Hulu that reads, "Who’s the most chaotic character currently on your screen?" with a response that says, "You all have a lot of nerve posting this after pulling the Buffy reboot."
@dcsteve5/X

What happened to the Buffy reboot

The reboot was in development for the past year, and Hulu ordered a pilot of the project, which was tentatively titled Buffy: New Sunnydale.

The project had notable talent attached, with Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao signed on to direct the pilot. Meanwhile, writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, known for work on Poker Face, wrote the script.

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20th Century Fox Television

Still, reports suggested the pilot struggled creatively, with some saying that Zhao wasn't the right fit for the project. This news came at the same time that Zhao's latest film, Hamnet, earned eight Oscar nominations. Lead actress Jessie Buckley won best actress for her performance in the film on Sunday.

Fans reacted online with frustration and sadness

Soon after the announcement, fans and TV watchers began sharing their reactions on social media.

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@sagesurge summarized the situation, writing, "Hulu has opted not to proceed w/ its Buffy reboot, starring & executive produced by Sarah Michelle Gellar […] Sources described it as ‘not perfect,’ noting, Zhao’s sensibility is not a perfect match for the reboot."

Tweet that reads, "Even with a pilot directed by a Chloe Zhao, who is currently competing for Best Director, DOA. It must have been rancid work."
@GentleDoofus/X

Others focused on Gellar’s post-Buffy career. @seaofbelIs wrote, "Sarah Michelle Gellar is kind of cursed when it comes to TV shows post-Buffy. How can we fix this? I want to see her in things."

Tweet that reads, "Words can’t express how devastated I am to hear this. I truly hope it’s one of those everything happens for a reason situations, maybe another studio will pick it up and it’ll be even better 🙏🥺. SMG and Buffy fans deserve the best!"
@ScoobyScream/X
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Meanwhile, @TVTweets2026 shared a video from new Slayer actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong reacting to the cancellation. They added, "I am so heartbroken for her and for all the Buffy fans that have been waiting for the Buffyverse to continue for 20 years."

Some people questioned Hulu’s decision-making process. @aedison wrote, "I am having a hard time imagining how bad this must’ve turned out for Hulu to say no to easy revivalslop."

Tweet that reads, "This was such a dumb move @hulu @disney #buffythevampireslayer is a beloved cross generational treasure. Sarah agreed to come back. And things take time. If the pilot wasn't good enough you keep working. Order more scripts. So disappointed."
@TimothyDowling/X
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Similarly, @TomBradyEgo asked why studios announce revivals before they fully commit. "Why do they tease a revival of a series just to take it back and disappoint us?"

Tweet that reads, "I *desperately* want to know what went on behind the scenes for this to be cancelled after there was so much song and dance about it"
@pestowitch/X

However, not every reaction was purely negative. A few viewers speculated the show might find a new home. For instance, @officeofcrumbum wrote, "Somebody else should pick this up. Maybe rework the story."

Tweet that reads, "To me, this shows a version of pilot season is coming back. Making a pilot, testing it, seeing it before committing to a full season. Could be healthy."
@BenDaves3/X
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Others argued the original series may be difficult to replicate. @CentipedeMouse wrote that the show came from "an extremely specific time and place."

Still, some fans remained hopeful. @BrianBryson20 pointed out that the original Game of Thrones pilot was reportedly poor before it was heavily reworked.

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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