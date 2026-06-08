‘$2.50 Tomato, No Bread Under $5’: Michigan Woman’s Grocery Video Goes Viral Amid Price Debate

A video of a woman describing her grocery shopping experience in rural Michigan went viral. As a result, it drew divided reactions on X over grocery costs and political accountability.

Featured Video

In the video on X, a woman talks about her shopping trip in a small Michigan city that, according to her, stands in the top 10% for poverty rates in the state and voted almost 70% for Donald Trump in the latest election. (The Daily Dot could not independently verify those figures.) She described her shock as she walked down the aisles.

"I just got done grocery shopping, and I'm telling you things are becoming so dystopian," she says. "Things are changing."

Here We Go Again more people crying about food prices. stop crying people cut back . change your lifestyle. no matter who's President this is how life's going to be now. you just got to adjust to it pic.twitter.com/9ilQDqLYCx — Wolverine land (@Breaking57) June 7, 2026

Among the things that caught her eye were a $2.50 tomato and organic bread with no selections under $5 (not even those on sale). She saw people looking at each other and making comments across the aisles, which she interpreted as a sign of shared frustration over prices.

"This price gouging, this economy, is the great equalizer," she says, "because we were all now in the same boat."

The video drew responses on whether the current administration deserves any blame. Several users pushed back on the idea that Trump deserved blame. "You blame Trump, not the grocery store, not the Governor — all of whom are far more intimately involved in final price," wrote one user. "All the hyperinflation started under COVID."

Others echoed, "Guess you forgot what 2021 to 2024 was like." Another user wrote, "So bad economy under Biden is not the president's fault, but Trump is responsible for this bad economy?"

But several users said the crisis cuts across partisan lines. "It's not Trump supporters vs. you," wrote one. "It's the haves vs. the have-nots. Get it, or we all lose." Another user offered a view that's a sad reality: "This country is owned by people who do not care if you live or die. No matter who we vote for, the outcome will still be the same."

We grew a huge garden this year with a ton of tomatoes, spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, watermelons, and a various peppers. Everyone should start gardening because it doesn't take that much effort and the payoff was pretty good for my family. Def worth it saving money — Sky (@kittyqueenatx) June 8, 2026

A woman in the comments also shared one example of a ground-level adaptation already. Her family grew tomatoes, spinach, lettuce, cucumbers, watermelons, and peppers this year, which was "definitely worth it" for the savings. Another suggested a home grain mill can help, pasta, and crackers at a fraction of the retail price.

The woman claimed, without evidence, that Trump supporters in the store appeared unbothered by prices as they "walked around happy" while others could barely cover costs.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the claims made in this video, including poverty rate and voting statistics cited by the woman. The identities of those depicted and the location have not been confirmed. "Price gouging" is a legal term with a specific meaning; its use here reflects the language of the video and does not constitute an allegation of illegal conduct by any retailer.