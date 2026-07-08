A viral video shared on X shows a baby's face lighting up the moment her mother places a pink hair clip in her hair, prompting thousands of viewers to gush over her joyful reaction.

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Mom put on a pink hair clip… and just like that, this baby instantly switches to full lady mode! The biggest, happiest smile ever ??” pic.twitter.com/DWJOylbgok — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) July 7, 2026

Many kids can’t stand their hair being touched. Having something in their hair is a foreign feeling for them. Babies will often try to rip these things out of their hair rather than be cooperative about it. However, an adorable baby is showing that it’s not always the case, and some babies are girly-girls from day one.

The video starts with the baby’s mom running her fingers through her hair. The baby remains expressionless. Nothing about what her mother is doing is exciting her. However, that was sure to change.

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The second she sees the hair clip come into frame, she starts smiling. That’s before it’s even close to her head. After her mom secures her hair in the clip, her face is filled with joy. She’s smiling from ear to ear, obsessed with her hair clip. The baby’s smile doesn’t leave her face for the rest of the video.

Commenters Focused on the Baby's Reaction

People on X loved this video. Many commenters called the baby adorable, and loved her reaction to the hair clip. “Mom put on a pink hair clip… and just like that, this baby instantly switches to full lady mode! The biggest, happiest smile ever,” the caption of the video read.

“I have a daughter l like this who just lights up when she is dressed up in pink and bows and sparkles. It warms my cold, goth heart,” wrote one woman on X. “The kids reaction is the marker here. A true princess indeed,” another added.

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Some commenters said the baby's smile made them smile. Many comments were about how they couldn’t stop smiling at the baby’s adorable grin. “Why am I smiling?” asked one commenter. Another user added, “That smile is priceless. Soooooo adorable.” Some could sense her personality coming through, commenting that she is sure to be a diva when she is older. “She definitely knows she looks fabulous! That smile is everything,” wrote one commenter.

While most people commented on how happy the video made them, some went so far as to write that it made their day, and others wanted to remind people that sometimes these little hair clips come with a serious risk to babies and to always be careful. “I did that with my daughter, same age. She then proceeded to swallow it when we were in a shop in Salisbury, resulting in a trip to the hospital.”

This video left a lasting impression on the people who watched. They couldn’t get enough of the adorable baby.