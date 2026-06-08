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Video Shows Woman Explaining How She Times Pregnancies to Stay on Welfare; X Reacts

2:40 PM CDT on June 8, 2026

Woman keeps having kids to stay on welfare

Woman keeps having kids to stay on welfare

|Image credits: X/Wall Street Apes

An X post from the account @WallStreetApes says “Americans found a loophole in the welfare system” and shares a video of a woman describing how her family relies on public assistance.

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In the clip, she says she and her partner have six children, live on welfare, and are “trying for baby number 7.” Federal SNAP rules exempt caregivers of young children from certain work requirements. The family relies on those exemptions, the woman said.

The woman adds she “doesn’t have to work until the baby turns 7,” which is why she plans pregnancies according to a loose timeline she described. She explains that their youngest child is turning 2, so she decided it was “time to try for another baby so that way we don’t actually have to get off welfare.”

Federal SNAP guidance does confirm that adults caring for a child under 6 can be excused from work requirements.

Benefits from SNAP and similar assistance programs are based on household size and income, which may result in greater grants for food and other help for bigger families. The post claims that, in this situation, “she actually makes more money the more kids she has.”

Several users interpreted the video as evidence of welfare abuse. One commenter wrote that the pattern “not only works this way” but predicted that the oldest daughter would be pregnant by “16 or 17 to carry on the grift,” describing a multi-generation household on benefits.

That reply referenced “EBT/SNAP/cash, Medicaid and subsidized rent” and claimed it was not unusual in Michigan to see “8 to 10 unemployed people in a Section 8 house, with a bunch of kids.”

Another user argued that “if you reproduce while on government assistance, you should be arrested for defrauding the American taxpayer.” That commenter said welfare was meant as a temporary “safety net,” not a “lifelong investment.”

Another user wrote that the approach resembled “an index fund,” adding that they “respect the hustle” even while questioning whether it is ethical.

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Another user drew a parallel to people allegedly taking advantage of fast-food drink policies, writing that “people just abuse the system,” and predicting that government agencies will “end up giving people limits.”

The X post does not indicate whether the woman in the clip has been reviewed by local agencies or whether her family’s benefits have changed.

The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @WallStreetApes. The identities of those involved have not been confirmed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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