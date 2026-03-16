“The final straw”: AI bots crash popular astrology site AstroSeek

The astrology babes are suffering under the latest Mercury retrograde as the free planetary tracker site AstroSeek struggles with bots. Data-scraping programs shut down the platform for at least a couple of days, prompting the site to notify users that it had been "flooded by AI" and that it was closing to all but registered users.

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However, it looks like AstroSeek might have invited this flood to its own doorstep despite the status of Mercury right now.

Astrology site breaks during Mercury retrograde

Astrology fans started crashing out last week after a "server overload" notice appeared on AstroSeek, announcing that bots had made the site inaccessible. While registered users could log in to access its tools, the platform has long been known as a free and extensive astrology resource that doesn't require an account.

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This turned a whole new group of folks against AI.

"AI taking AstroSeek is the final straw, bro, wtf," wrote @pixelangel69 on X.

Whether they're against AI or not, much of the community had a bad time for a minute there.

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"Check in on your astrology hoes because it's over," said TikToker @tanglet911. "It's over for them."

"Happy Mercury F****** Retrograde," said @TheScorpioMC.

When Mercury is in retrograde, according to Parade, the best laid plans tend to fall apart. This is particularly true with technological issues.

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You'd think that the owner of AstroSeek would have known better than to mess with AI ahead of this season, but according to angry fans, he didn't.

"You invited the AI bots"

In the days following the shutdown announcement, astrologers found a new feature on their go-to website—a ChatGPT "Astrology Data Export" tool.

"This astrology tool calculates birth chart positions (Planets, Signs, Degrees, Houses, Aspects) and provides them in simple text format that can be used in ChatGPT prompts or other Astrology AI," the description reads.

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Fans accused AstroSeek of bringing this debacle upon itself.

"Looks like this is fully on you @astroseekcom," said @TheScorpioMC. "You invited the AI Bots, and now you're crying."

Some commenters rejected the idea that a data exporter—even one catering to a specific chatbot—could have invited them. As the site states, it only creates a simplified version of a person's chart to feed to their AI of choice. Others claimed the tool had been on AstroSeek long before the server crash.

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As of Monday, the site appears to be fully operational once more, complete with the ChatGPT export tool. While the AI haters may have turned on AstroSeek, some dedicated fans are asking others for patience.

@ziggyastrology If you don’t have an account, you’ll have to try to register and pray that it lets you through! I know this is so annoying, but I ask that you do your best to stay loyal to a man who has done so much for the astrological community for free! For over a decade! #astrology ♬ original sound - Ziggy Astrology

"Be patient with him," said @ziggyastrology, speaking of the site's owner. "He has been incredible for us. He has done wonders for the astrology community."

That may be true, but some are still seeing "ChatGPT" on the site and deleting their accounts.

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