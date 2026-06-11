Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Two Boys Running a Lemonade Stand Received an Unexpected Show of Support After Someone Called 911 on Them: “It’s So Heartwarming to Watch This”

1:53 PM CDT on June 11, 2026

Police support boys lemonade stand

Police support boys lemonade stand

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A video shared on X drew attention online after an incident involving two boys operating a lemonade stand in Kansas City. The footage, which has been widely shared, prompted discussion among users about the incident.

According to posts circulating on X, the children were selling lemonade in their neighborhood when a confrontation with a local resident occurred. The incident quickly drew attention online, with users weighing in on the interaction and its broader implications.

Featured Video

Sadly, someone in the neighborhood decided to ruin the kids' day. They called the police on the pair. The boys have reportedly operated the stand in the neighborhood previously, but a neighbor decided to throw a wrench in their day.

This person dialed 911 to voice their complaint, and the police and firefighters responded to the call. In a news video posted to X, you can see them interact with the boys at the stand. In fact, they helped make sure the boys sold out of their supply.

Officer Morgan Reed was the first to show up to the scene, and instead of giving the boys a talking to, she called other officers to come join her at the stand for a cup of lemonade. In about 30 minutes, they sold out of everything they had for sale because of the officers. They made $280 and engaged with local officers during the incident.

The boys used their earnings to buy diapers for their nieces and nephews, as well as to help the homeless. The incident drew strong reactions on social media.

Social Media Users React to the Lemonade Stand Incident

On X, commenters had strong feelings about the situation. One commenter wrote, “Good news like this in the U.S is becoming so rare that my eyes are tearing up”. Another user said, “They’ve been doing this for years without being shut down so maybe they already have a permit to sell. Be a good neighbor and instead of calling 911 on them try having a decent conversation with them and their parents.”

A third commenter wrote, “This is such an awesome and wonderful story. Thank you for sharing it, and a huge thank you to the Kansas City Police Officers and Firefighters who showed up to support these 2 boys!!  To the person who called 911 ... What a sad, pathetic creature you are ... Get a life!”

“Lovely to hear a good news story once in a while. I'm sure those boys' families must be justly proud,” responded another user. One person wrote, “This is what America used to be. It's so heartwarming to watch this.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events shown in the video and has relied on publicly available footage and reporting referenced in the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“Gas Is Getting Too High” — Man Converts Barbie Dream Car Into Working Vehicle

June 11, 2026
Trending

‘You Did Deserve to Feel This Big’: A Stroke Survivor Says Gym Staff Mocked Her on Her First Solo Workout — and the Video Has People Furious

June 11, 2026
Culture

‘Let Them Fix Their Own Mess’: Life Coach’s Viral Take on Dating Men With Kids Splits Opinion on X

June 11, 2026
Trending

“I Feel Humiliated”: TikTok Rallies Behind Black Woman Who Says She Was Removed From Club for Not Being the ‘Target Audience’

June 11, 2026
Culture

‘Am I Actually Crazy?’: TikToker Says Sister-in-Law Scheduled Her Wedding on the Exact Date of Her Honeymoon

June 11, 2026
Culture

She Made Raw Gnocchi From Scratch Mid-Flight in 2025 and Got Nearly 10 Million Views — Reddit’s r/StupidFood Just Found It and the Backlash Is Back

June 11, 2026
Advertisement