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‘Let Them Fix Their Own Mess’: Life Coach’s Viral Take on Dating Men With Kids Splits Opinion on X

11:10 AM CDT on June 11, 2026

TikToker says men should value women without children

TikToker says men should value women without children

|Image credits: TikTok/@lundi_thelifecoach

A TikTok video, posted by @lundi_thelifecoach and later reshared on X by @Mlu__N77, drew divided reactions on X over whether women without children should enter relationships with single fathers.

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In the clip, captioned "Women without kids are the prize for men with kids," she said women without children should not settle for stepmother roles.

Speaking directly to the camera, she said: “Women without kids are the prize for men with kids. You are the prize. Don’t go and settle for being a stepmother in somebody else’s broken family that they created with somebody else.”

She continued: “You are the prize. Let them fix their own mess. You bring no baggage, you bring peace, you bring a fresh start. Why would you go and inherit drama, baby mama issues, and all of that? No. Stay in your lane as the prize."

The TikToker said men with kids should be grateful if they have a woman without kids and treat them as such.

The clip was reposted on X. Some agreed with her position while others pushed back

One commenter wrote, “I’ve got 3 kids and I don’t date women who have kids at all, and I’ve never manipulated any woman into being a step mother or whatever you may call it. E bitswa preference [It's called preference]!”

Another added, “Men want to raise their own children. Not another man’s child. Yes, it is a double standard but it is one that is innate.”

Some other commenters recalled their own personal experiences. One commenter wrote, “I’m 32 with no child… The way my man was so excited about me not having kids…”

One user joked, “Me who wants a man with kids so that I don’t have to have children at all”.

No further statements from the creator were included in the repost or the original TikTok account as of publication.

The claims made in the video represent the TikToker's personal opinions and have not been independently assessed.

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Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

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