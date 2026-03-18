According to a longtime hospice worker, being child-free doesn't affect end-of-life care, but having strong community ties does.

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The decision to have children is a deeply personal one, fraught with societal pressures and fears. One common fear is that a childless person might die alone. Recently, however, child-free advocate @wearechildfree shared a video dispelling that fear. Whether someone has kids or doesn't, she says, meaningful end-of-life care is not about children specifically, but the result of cultivating a close and loving community.

On March 13, 2026, TikTok user @wearechildfree posted a video captioned, "a hospice worker spills the truth on whether childfree people die alone."

In the video, which was originally posted to Reddit, @wearechildfree addresses one fear of many of her child-free followers: that without children, they will have lesser end-of-life care.

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The creator—who'd been a hospice care worker for two decades—directly addressed that fear in her post. In her experience, she said, it's not about children, but connection.

"I've cared for many child-free adults who've spent their final years, months, and days of their life surrounded by a loving and caring community," @wearechildfree said. "Having a loving community around you who cares about you is more important than whether you have kids or not."

@wearechildfree The takeaway? Start building your community now lovelies! This is so much more important than whether you have kids or not. I’m building a space where childfree women can come together, support each other and talk about exactly this - ageing, community and what our futures will ACTUALLY look like, not what society tells us! Make sure to join the Hearth ? waitlist to be first to know when it launches! Link in bio ? Story originally shared on Reddit. #childfree #wearechildfree #childfreebychoice #childfreecommunity #childfreebycircumstance ♬ original sound - We are Childfree

The creator went on to talk about the child-free people she worked with who had many "devoted advocates." In fact, they were doing better than people "down the hall" who had many children. The difference, she explained, was the strength of each person's community.

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The way to build community is showing up, the creator added. "Consistently, and for the next few years. As long as you're able. Invest in people and relationships."

It doesn't matter who, only that you like and trust each other. Build your community of loving support, and you will be okay."

"A queue of visitors"

The video garnered nearly 167,000 views on TikTok and was subsequently reposted to Instagram, where it received 930,000 views and over 700 comments.

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The comments found @wearechildfree's message deeply relatable, especially for those who worked in hospice care.

"This is so important. Thank you for sharing. We make our own families," one Instagram comment read.

"I am a hospice nurse, and I second this 100%," another comment added.

"I am a death doula and hospice volunteer and have seen firsthand that having children does NOT guarantee having people around when you die," a third comment emphasized. "The absolute most important thing is the community that someone has built around them."

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Other comments were from people who were child-free themselves, sharing how the creator's message rang true to them.

"Brilliant post. I'm 63. Working on building a loving community," read one comment on TikTok.

"I am child free, i have an elderly child free neighbor," an Instagram comment read. "When she was in hospital after a fall I went to take her some of her things and say hello. They wouldn’t let me in because she basically had a queue of visitors. She built that community of love and care around her adult life."

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A peaceful, regret-free life

Children or childless, dying alone is a concern for many. Yet, for child-free and single older adults, immediate family for support might be lacking in those final days, notes KFF Health News.

However, research suggests that being child-free has few negative impacts on long-term well-being and can sometimes lead to a more peaceful, regret-free life.

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The Daily Dot has reached out to @wearechildfree via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

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