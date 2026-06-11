“I Feel Humiliated”: TikTok Rallies Behind Black Woman Who Says She Was Removed From Club for Not Being the ‘Target Audience’

A black woman was kicked out of a club for allegedly not being the target audience. She said she was the only woman asked to leave, though she later acknowledged she may not have been the only Black woman present. She said that the overall experience was humiliating.

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The woman who goes by @ruehalloway on TikTok shared her experience on April 12, 2026.

After she entered the club, two men asked her if she was interested in dancing on stage. She accepted and said, “Yeah, might as well.” However, 20 minutes later, she was approached by another man who asked her to leave.

She again said that she was the only woman who was asked to leave. She didn’t mention whether or not there was an argument, but did recall feeling confused. After agreeing to leave, she asked if she could get her bag.

But she was interrupted by another man who asked her to move through the back of the line on stage. The video includes footage showing where the interaction took place and the exit she was directed toward.

She said, “You didn’t want me in front because I wasn’t your target audience, so I just left.” The woman mentioned feeling upset and “humiliated” as a result of the incident. Throughout the video, the woman appeared to be crying while reflecting on what had happened.

TikTokers React to Black Woman Kicked Out of a Club

The video, posted to TikTok, has drawn more than 233,000 views on the platform and was reshared on X. Many of her followers empathized with the woman and apologized for what she had allegedly gone through.

She did not identify the men involved or name the club's location.

However, the woman did not share details such as the names of the men who asked her to leave, the location of the club, and more.

Image Credit: TikTok | @ruehalloway

A user said, “It is that serious…I’m so sorry you went through that. You’re such a pretty girl.”

One more said, “You’re beautiful. Go where you’re appreciated. Sorry this happened to you.” Another wrote, “It is just a club, but the PRINCIPLE is so much bigger.”

A final person encouraged the TikToker and said, “Keep your head high, don’t let them dim your shine.”

This article is based on the account shared by @ruehalloway on TikTok. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details. The club was not identified in the video or by the TikToker.