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Viral Politics

MAHA gets an “SNL” sketch inspired by “The Pitt” and the state of American healthcare: “MAHAspital”

"This almost doesn’t feel like a parody."

11:00 AM CDT on March 16, 2026

mahaspital rfk parody
NBC/SNL

Harry Styles returned to host (and musical guest) Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the show turned its attention to the Make America Healthy Again crowd. The prerecorded sketch imagined their ideas, both real and imagined, inside a chaotic hospital ward à la The Pitt from HBO Max.

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Two men in fake PPE, the one with blue gloves gesturing with one hand while giving an order for fake medicine.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

The sketch mocked anti-vax and anti-Tylenol rhetoric

Styles played a serious, overworked doctor modeled after the show’s lead, whose team treated patients with remedies pulled from MAHA-esque talking points. Doctors confidently ordered "60cc of bull semen" and gave patients prescriptions for some of the most ridiculous things, like crystals and steak, as if they were standard care.

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An open drawer filled with crystals, a woman's arm reaching in to grab one.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Meanwhile, the sketch escalated with each patient interaction, from forbidding real medicine in the hospital to one character, played by Ben Marshall, sharing that his parents had died of the COVID vaccine. Not because they'd gotten it but because, he said, "I found out they got it and I shot them."

One doctor pulled out a bottle of Tylenol during treatment, a tongue-in-cheek reference to RFK Jr's false claims that pregnant people who took Tylenol caused autism in their children. Marshall’s character shouted, "Not in my hospital!" and immediately slapped the bottle from his hand.

A man with grey hair and a fake muscle suit and no shirt parodying RFK Jr. squinting as he pushes a gurney into a fake hospital.
Saturday Night Live/YouTube
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Later, the sketch also brought in James Austin Johnson to impersonate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a shirtless, demanding fitness coach rather than a health official. He called out orders to the medical staff and then demanded they stop everything to work out.

Viewers compared the sketch to other late-night jokes

Some viewers with healthcare experience said the parody felt especially sharp.

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@freakyjezebe wrote, "As someone who works in ER, that Maha sketch is so hilarious I've been repeating it."

Others argued the satire almost felt too close to reality. For instance, @benmeyerink posted, "This almost doesn’t feel like a parody. Well done SNL. #MAHA."

However, a few viewers pointed out that similar jokes had already appeared elsewhere. One commenter, @I_am_da_BOM, wrote, "Y’all just stealing jokes now?! The Daily Show did the exact same bit 3 months ago."

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They shared a screenshot referencing a similar segment from The Daily Show.

Still, another person pushed back on the accusation. They replied, "I don't know if I'd consider it stealing. I mean, Daily Show & all the late shows riff on the same headlines & sometimes do similar jokes. I liked both versions of this because I like to see different documentaries on same subject."

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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