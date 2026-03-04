Skip to Content
Cartoons that left HBO Max are now on Tubi for free—despite rumors suggesting otherwise

Tubi addressed the rumors directly and said it doesn't plan on being a paid streaming platform anytime soon.

11:00 AM CST on March 4, 2026

powerpuff girls and a tweet from Tubi saying 'addressing the rumors: STILL FREE BABY'
Cartoon Network/YouTube/@Tubi/X

Your favorite Saturday morning cartoons can now be found on Tubi, despite what the rumors might suggest.

Featured Video

The streaming platform, owned by Fox, has acquired the rights to a number of great Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. shows that were popular in the '90s and 2000s.

Animated classics now on Tubi

Tubi acquired the rights to these classic cartoons after most of them were dropped from HBO Max over the past couple of years. A list of the shows can be found below:

  • Animaniacs
  • Powerpuff Girls
  • Teen Titans
  • The Batman
  • Ben 10 (2005)
  • Pinky and the Brain
  • Justice League
  • Batman: The Brave and the Bold
  • Dexter's Laboratory
  • Ed, Edd 'n Eddy
  • Courage The Cowardly Dog
  • Taz-Mania
  • Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends
  • Codename: Kids Next Door
  • The Mask (Animated)
  • Yogi's Gang
WB Kids/YouTube

Since 2022, HBO Max has been removing old cartoons from its catalog to make room for new animations. As HBO Max purged these shows, it was incredibly hard for fans to find them anywhere else online.

That is, until Warner Bros., the parent company of Cartoon Network, struck a deal with Tubi that gave it access to some of its catalog.

Social media celebrates the return

On social media, people said they were pleased to see their favorite cartoons again.

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS EVER!" someone wrote on Reddit. "I used to have Max just for the Cartoon Network library."

I guess @Tubi is the new place to watch Cartoon Network classic and I think this is awesome for @tubi
@LarryCl19859344/X
Another said, "And I was thinking about buying the KND complete collection, this is nice."

A third added, "Tubi has been on a roll lately with their content additions. Between stuff like this and their surprisingly solid movie catalog, it's hard to justify paying for some of the other services anymore."

Tubi's free streaming means ads

Although Tubi is a free platform, it is supported by ads. A couple of hours after the streaming service added the Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. titles to its library, it did get some backlash from people who complained about the ads.

you're gonna find ads in it
@Lolol2210/X

"TUBI I WANT TO PAY FOR NO ADS PLEASE I can’t do this lmao," a person said on X.

Another added, "Why does tubi have so many ads."

However, some X users came to the streaming platform's defense and said they would rather watch ads than pay for a subscription.

"I swear to god, if y'all talk Tubi into not being free anymore, I’m gonna be mad as all hell," a person shared on X.

Due to all the discussion, Tubi decided to set the record straight about the future of its service.

"Addressing the rumors: STILL FREE BABY," it wrote on X. This paved the way for Tubi lovers to meme in celebration.

@Rusticus_B/X

