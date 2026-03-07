The latest Miles Morales fan cast is here, and it's Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.
Marvel fans have been fan-casting a live-action Miles Morales ever since his version of Spider-Man debuted in comics in 2011. The character gained even more popularity thanks to the release of the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in 2018.
Many names have been thrown around by fans over the years, and the latest is Caleb McLaughlin, who is best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. In a recent interview with Variety, McLaughlin said he would "love to" play the role.
“I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the ‘Spider-Verse’ story, it’s really connected [with me]," the actor shared.
Fans debate Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales
While many fans like the idea of McLaughlin as Miles, there are some reasons why he might not be the right choice. First, the actor is 24, which is certainly young enough to play a teen. However, they would need to start that production ASAP.
More importantly, Miles Morales is Afro–Latino. The character has a Black American father and an Afro-Puerto Rican mother. Many people agree that the Black actor playing the role should have Puerto Rican heritage.
