The latest Miles Morales fan cast is here, and it's Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.

Marvel fans have been fan-casting a live-action Miles Morales ever since his version of Spider-Man debuted in comics in 2011. The character gained even more popularity thanks to the release of the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in 2018.

Many names have been thrown around by fans over the years, and the latest is Caleb McLaughlin, who is best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. In a recent interview with Variety, McLaughlin said he would "love to" play the role.

“I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the ‘Spider-Verse’ story, it’s really connected [with me]," the actor shared.

Fans debate Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales

While many fans like the idea of McLaughlin as Miles, there are some reasons why he might not be the right choice. First, the actor is 24, which is certainly young enough to play a teen. However, they would need to start that production ASAP.

More importantly, Miles Morales is Afro–Latino. The character has a Black American father and an Afro-Puerto Rican mother. Many people agree that the Black actor playing the role should have Puerto Rican heritage.

McLaughlin definitely has some votes.

Never shutting up over the "Caleb Mclaughlin should be cast as Miles Morales" agenda. i mean, it's caleb's dream role to play, & i see the vision, can't wait for it to translate on the screen.

So, no matter what anyone says, he'll be my Miles forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FlpqetXtM — Radz (@radz_sayz) February 8, 2026

There's a lot of love for the actor...

I don't care what anyone says, the role was meant for Caleb. Marvel needs to pick up the phone now and cast him as Miles Morales. Not only is he an amazing actor, he's also athletic. pic.twitter.com/cTlMfPCG9j — Caleb Mclaughlin Legion (@calebmclegion) January 13, 2026

...but there's also some concern.

The Latino factor.

The age factor.

The timeline factor.

Fair point.

Strong opinions...

If Caleb McLaughlin becomes Miles Morales, I’m never seeing another Marvel project. It is highly disrespectful to Puerto Rico and especially the Afro-Puerto Ricans who would love to have the role. You are singling out the one part of the character as if the other doesn’t matter. pic.twitter.com/6R0TvOtFSI — THE GHOUL (@theghoulmenace) February 13, 2026

...and strong support.

Here it goes we are gonna have to defend Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales pic.twitter.com/eww1pzDqWQ — codeine (@Codeine661) February 8, 2026

It's definitely a hot topic.

There is nothing wrong with Caleb mclaughlin advocating to play Miles Morales. Miles is not just Puerto Rican. He is an African American as well. I hope he continues to say he wants to play Miles Morales! Tell em Black king! Black boy joy — Jason (U mad) (@EmperorTChalla) February 8, 2026

Alternative options.

We don't want Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales, we want Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock!!! pic.twitter.com/AEBzmbEtvL — best of Caleb McLaughlin (@calebscomfort) May 31, 2023

No matter what, we can all agree he's a great actor.

