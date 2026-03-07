Skip to Content
Fans want Caleb McLaughlin to play Miles Morales after “Stranger Things”

It's definitely a hot topic.

6:30 AM CST on March 7, 2026

caleb mclaughlin miles morales spiderman
Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

The latest Miles Morales fan cast is here, and it's Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin.

Marvel fans have been fan-casting a live-action Miles Morales ever since his version of Spider-Man debuted in comics in 2011. The character gained even more popularity thanks to the release of the animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in 2018.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Many names have been thrown around by fans over the years, and the latest is Caleb McLaughlin, who is best known for playing Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. In a recent interview with Variety, McLaughlin said he would "love to" play the role.

“I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the ‘Spider-Verse’ story, it’s really connected [with me]," the actor shared.

Fans debate Caleb McLaughlin as Miles Morales

While many fans like the idea of McLaughlin as Miles, there are some reasons why he might not be the right choice. First, the actor is 24, which is certainly young enough to play a teen. However, they would need to start that production ASAP.

Sony Pictures Entertainment
More importantly, Miles Morales is Afro–Latino. The character has a Black American father and an Afro-Puerto Rican mother. Many people agree that the Black actor playing the role should have Puerto Rican heritage.

McLaughlin definitely has some votes.

There's a lot of love for the actor...

...but there's also some concern.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel

The Latino factor.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel

The age factor.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel

The timeline factor.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel

Fair point.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel

Strong opinions...

...and strong support.

It's definitely a hot topic.

Alternative options.

No matter what, we can all agree he's a great actor.

Comment
byu/Raj_Valiant3011 from discussion
inMarvel



Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

