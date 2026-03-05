Influencer buys wedding dress while single. Now men are flooding her DMs

A NYC influencer got a great deal on a wedding dress—now, all she needs is the groom.

On Feb. 18, 2026, NYC lifestyle influencer Shayla Quinn (@shayla.quinn) posted a short video captioned, "It had to be done!!!!" In it, she's walking down the street with a garment bag, sharing an announcement.

"Um, I just bought a wedding dress," the creator said, laughing. "I actually had to, the price was too good not to. Why not? Manifesting at its finest."

The video garnered 1.5 million views, over 150,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, and is the most popular post in a series of 10 TikToks about buying the dress, called "Wedding Dress Saga."

The "Wedding Dress Saga" posts include the creator's tale of purchasing the dress, her feelings surrounding it, and photos of Quinn modelling the garment.

Quinn shares that she was persuaded to go to a bridal pop-up sample sale by the Australian brand Kyha Studios. There, she found a dress she loved marked down from $4500 to just $100. Inspired by the great deal and the possibility it symbolised for her love life, she bought the garment.

"The opportunity presented itself, and I had to," the 36-year-old creator said in one of the videos.

"Do I feel a little crazy being as single as I am? Yeah. But it was a great deal. I feel like my future husband will appreciate that I got a great deal."

The beginning of her story

Quinn was surprised at how much support she received for her Wedding Dress Saga videos.

"I honestly was expecting for people to think I was insane," the creator told The New York Post.

"But I’ve gotten such an overwhelmingly positive response to this.”

Much of the positivity came from women who reinforced her purchase, telling her what a great deal it was, and how beautiful the dress looked on her—single or not.

"This would eattttt for a beach wedding or reception vibes," read one TikTok comment.

"Marked down to ONE HUNDRED??? Girl I’d marry myself," read another.

"You’ll be engaged or married in a year," another predicted.

But eligible men also had something to say about Quinn and her purchase. The creator said messages on social media have become “wild,” with many men sliding into her DMs and offering to be her would-be husband.

“My DMs are definitely wild right now. I really thought guys might see this and think I was insane, but it’s been the opposite. I’ve gotten so many messages from men,” she said.

“So I’m kind of thinking maybe this dress is just the beginning of the story.”

A manifestation hack

Quinn explains that she believes buying the dress wasn't "bad luck" (as some superstitions might have women believe) but a manifestation tactic used to create the best mindset for the outcome she's been looking for: marriage.

"While this was completely unplanned, I kind of think this was a manifestation hack," the creator says in one of her Wedding Dress Saga TikToks.

"Act as if. Even if you don't have a boyfriend, even if you don't have a man, act as if. Act as if the wedding's coming. This is literally manifestation in motion."

@shayla.quinn It’s called ✨manifesting✨ babe!!!!!!! Also this #weddingdress was originally $4500 marked down to $100 so I honestly couldn’t pass it up? ♬ original sound - user

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shayla Quinn via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

