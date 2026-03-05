Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Influencer buys wedding dress while single. Now men are flooding her DMs

"Do I feel a little crazy being as single as I am? Yeah. But it was a great deal."

12:00 PM CST on March 5, 2026

Left: Woman in a white jacket and sunglasses holding a garment bag, smiling as she walks down a NYC street. Right: Woman taking a selfie in a wedding dress in a mirror. Text overlay reads, "I might be single AF right now but if a $4500 wedding dress is marked down to a $100 at a bridal sample sale I WILL be bringing it home with me!!"
@shayla.quinn/TikTok

A NYC influencer got a great deal on a wedding dress—now, all she needs is the groom.

Featured Video

On Feb. 18, 2026, NYC lifestyle influencer Shayla Quinn (@shayla.quinn) posted a short video captioned, "It had to be done!!!!" In it, she's walking down the street with a garment bag, sharing an announcement.

"Um, I just bought a wedding dress," the creator said, laughing. "I actually had to, the price was too good not to. Why not? Manifesting at its finest."

The video garnered 1.5 million views, over 150,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, and is the most popular post in a series of 10 TikToks about buying the dress, called "Wedding Dress Saga."

Advertisement

The "Wedding Dress Saga" posts include the creator's tale of purchasing the dress, her feelings surrounding it, and photos of Quinn modelling the garment.

a woman in a wedding dress
@shayla.quinn/TikTok

Quinn shares that she was persuaded to go to a bridal pop-up sample sale by the Australian brand Kyha Studios. There, she found a dress she loved marked down from $4500 to just $100. Inspired by the great deal and the possibility it symbolised for her love life, she bought the garment.

"The opportunity presented itself, and I had to," the 36-year-old creator said in one of the videos.

Advertisement

"Do I feel a little crazy being as single as I am? Yeah. But it was a great deal. I feel like my future husband will appreciate that I got a great deal."

The beginning of her story

Quinn was surprised at how much support she received for her Wedding Dress Saga videos.

Advertisement

"I honestly was expecting for people to think I was insane," the creator told The New York Post.

"But I’ve gotten such an overwhelmingly positive response to this.”

Much of the positivity came from women who reinforced her purchase, telling her what a great deal it was, and how beautiful the dress looked on her—single or not.

"This would eattttt for a beach wedding or reception vibes," read one TikTok comment.

Advertisement

"Marked down to ONE HUNDRED??? Girl I’d marry myself," read another.

"You’ll be engaged or married in a year," another predicted.

comments on woman who bought a wedding dress
@shayla.quinn/TikTok

But eligible men also had something to say about Quinn and her purchase. The creator said messages on social media have become “wild,” with many men sliding into her DMs and offering to be her would-be husband.

Advertisement

“My DMs are definitely wild right now. I really thought guys might see this and think I was insane, but it’s been the opposite. I’ve gotten so many messages from men,” she said.

“So I’m kind of thinking maybe this dress is just the beginning of the story.”

A manifestation hack

Advertisement

Quinn explains that she believes buying the dress wasn't "bad luck" (as some superstitions might have women believe) but a manifestation tactic used to create the best mindset for the outcome she's been looking for: marriage.

"While this was completely unplanned, I kind of think this was a manifestation hack," the creator says in one of her Wedding Dress Saga TikToks.

"Act as if. Even if you don't have a boyfriend, even if you don't have a man, act as if. Act as if the wedding's coming. This is literally manifestation in motion."

@shayla.quinn

It’s called ✨manifesting✨ babe!!!!!!! Also this #weddingdress was originally $4500 marked down to $100 so I honestly couldn’t pass it up?

♬ original sound - user
Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shayla Quinn via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Raw milk Redditors keep accidentally rediscovering pasteurization

"Just buy milk from the grocery store then."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“No drama”: Influencer accused of “normalizing war” over post about “no fear” vacation in Dubai amid missile strikes

"Everyone is panicking about Dubai..."

March 5, 2026
Memes

“I thought I was tripping”: Fortnite players spotted a “terrifying” Kim Kardashian skin glitch

Kim K is bugging out.

March 5, 2026
Culture

“Didn’t even last 12 minute”: RFK Jr. went to a Gold’s Gym in Austin and people on both sides of him roasted him

"Yes he was wearing jeans."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Thank God!”: United Airlines’ new headphone rule unites the internet across political lines

"Audio savages have been put on notice."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“APOLOGIZE!”: Fans are ratio’ing nearly every NHL post after Olympic hockey drama

"Ratio-ing the NHL team social media."

March 5, 2026
Advertisement