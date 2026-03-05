A travel influencer in Dubai posted about how calm and "normal" life on Saturday, even as Iranian missiles and drones reportedly struck parts of the United Arab Emirates.

In a Threads post, Jade Marrey (@the.jade.life) described families enjoying the beach and coffee by the water, insisting there was "no drama or fear."

Critics online accused her of downplaying the reality of war and "normalizing" a dangerous situation unfolding overhead.

Vacationing in Dubai amid missle strikes

On Tuesday, Marrey posted to her Threads account @the.jade.life to report that despite the bombings, most of Dubai was pretty chill.

"Everyone is panicking about Dubai," she wrote. "I’m currently sitting at Dubai Creek, kids running around with families, people enjoying coffee in the sunshine or strolling along the water. No drama or fear."

A follow-up post included a photo showing quite a few people enjoying the lounge chairs in the sand.

"Everyone calling me all sorts of names yet Kite beach is HEAVING with people living their lives," she said.

We didn't find anyone name-calling, but several comments warned her that life does go on during war—until it doesn't.

"Hopefully it stays peaceful—but contingency planning isn’t the same as hysteria," noted @hotimahcoombs.

Some commenters accused Marrey of downplaying the horrors of war.

"What you state is accurate," said @laura_stevens101. "It is also accurate that missiles and drones are passing you in the air and some being intercepted right above you. You are normalizing war."

"Drama fine but saying no fear, you in lala land luv," wrote @ft_lo3.

The influencer denied normalizing anything in a statement to Newsweek.

"Nothing about sharing moments of normal life is intended to diminish the seriousness of the conflict," she said. "But there is also a parallel truth: here in Dubai, people are still going to work, children are playing in parks, and neighbors are greeting one another as usual."

Influencers get a taste of the real world

Marrey may still be having a good time, but other influencers rich enough to travel to Dubai are finding that money can't protect them from reality forever. Last week, finance trader Mike Babayan posted a video after hearing a missile explosion from his hookah lounge.

"Your boy is currently in the middle of World War III right now," he said.

Though he hadn't yet witnessed any blasts and said it was still "pretty chill" in the city, he noted that the airspace is closed, so he couldn't leave if he wanted to.

British travel vlogger Will Bailey, however, did see a missile fall near his beach club. He filmed the plume of smoke as the music bumped, looking pretty nervous.

Some on Marrey's post claimed that the United Arab Emirates prohibits anyone who travels there from saying or posting anything negative about the country. Though others denied this, a Metro report found multiple social media videos that appeared to follow a specific template.

"You live in Dubai. Aren’t you scared?" the videos ask themselves.

"No, I know who protects us," is always the answer.

Dubai in particular relies on a reputation as a haven in the Middle East to attract wealthy visitors.

This is Dubai’s ultimate nightmare as its very essence depended on being a safe oasis in a troubled region. There might be a way to be resilient but there is no going back. pic.twitter.com/Wr7aMdWJMO — Dr. Cinzia Bianco (@Cinzia_Bianco) February 28, 2026

"This is Dubai’s ultimate nightmare, as its very essence depended on being a safe oasis in a troubled region," wrote European Council on Foreign Relations fellow Cinzia Bianco. "There might be a way to be resilient, but there is no going back."

