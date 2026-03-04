Skip to Content
Viral Politics

New Englanders are ready for war after RFK Jr. threatens to take on Dunkin’: “The American Revolution started in Massachusetts”

"I'm joining the war on Dunkin on the side of Dunkin."

3:00 PM CST on March 4, 2026

rfk jr next to an iced coffee
CBS/YouTube/@Pepe_Yanks/X

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pitted himself against the state of Massachusetts by threatening Dunkin' Donuts. At a "Make America Healthy Again" rally in Austin, Texas, last week, he targeted Dunkin' and Starbucks over the sugar content of their coffee drinks.

Dunkin' lovers are ready for a new American Revolution now.

RFK Jr. comes for Dunkin'

Word about RFK Jr. pushing a war on Dunkin' started spreading across X on Wednesday, sparking severe and comical backlash. During his recent MAHA rally, the secretary claimed he would make the chain try to prove its menu items are "safe."

"We’re going to ask Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, ‘show us the safety data that shows that it’s okay for a teenage girl to drink an iced coffee with 115 grams of sugar in it,'" he said. "I don’t think they’re gonna be able to do it."

MAHA Action/YouTube

Medical data doesn't come in terms like "okay." The new dietary guidelines set by the Trump administration early this year recommend limiting sugar to 10 percent of daily caloric intake. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 36 grams of sugar daily for men and 25 for women.

A single Dunkin' or Starbucks coffee drink could put someone over this limit, but the average teen girl isn't going to drop dead from it. Health comes in terms of averages and moderation.

Regardless, the MAHA movement demands government intervention. During a Feb. 15 episode of 60 Minutes, RFK Jr. said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may utilize petitions to remove GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status from certain carbohydrates, sweeteners, and starches.

CBS/60 Minutes

This would likely impact Dunkin', Starbucks, and many other American favorites.

"Donut Tread On Me"

The issue of food safety vs. freedom has long grouped Americans into divided camps. It used to be Republicans demanding freedom of mouth when the government wanted to ban trans fats or when former First Lady Michelle Obama wanted more veggies in school meals.

Now, Democrats are appropriating right-wing symbols and slogans to fight back against RFK Jr. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey responded to the news on X by posting a "come and take it" image with a Dunkin' coffee in place of a gun.

COME AND TAKE IT
@MassGovernor/X

User @RyKinder responded to her with an image of a snake wrapped around a similar beverage between the words "Donut Tread On Me."

@RyKinder/X

"Bout to find out why the American Revolution started in Massachusetts," wrote @Mikhailbgood above a gif ripping on the same flag.

Tweet reading "Bout to find out why the American Revolution started in Massachusetts." Below is a gif of a "don't tread on me" flag with the snake firing bullets from its mouth.
@Mikhailbgood/X

"These colors don’t run pal," said @LiamFennessy_ alongside an image of Ben Affleck and the other "DunKings" from that 2024 Super Bowl ad.

Others were more direct with their threats.

RFK Jr this will be your neck if you try and [mess] with Dunks
@Pepe_Yanks/X

"I'm joining the war on Dunkin on the side of Dunkin," joked @lizchar.

Tweet reading "I'm joining the war on Dunkin on the side of Dunkin"
@lizchar/X

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

