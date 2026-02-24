Tyra Banks forcing models to pose with their trauma on “ANTM” inspires the “traumatic photo shoot” meme

The ANTM documentary has just been released on Netflix, and it's been quite the hot topic since its debut.

In fact, social media is currently obsessed with Tyra Banks. People can't stop making fun of her behavior, both as the host of the reality series and as the subject of the new docuseries. First, the doc sparked a "lack of accountability" meme, and now folks are parodying Banks forcing models to pose with their trauma.

Several incidents were highlighted in Reality Check, including one involving Cycle 8 contestant Dionne Walters. Walters' mother was paralyzed due to gun violence. During a "crime scene" photoshoot, Walters had to pose as though she'd been shot in the head.

“When I was a kid, my mom was shot, and she was paralyzed from the waist down,” Walters explained in Reality Check. “They knew about it from the application process, but they still chose to have me do this particular photoshoot that involved gun violence. I thought it was a coincidence at the time, but I don’t think it was.”

This trope seemed to occur season after season during photo shoots on America's Next Top Model, whether it was family trauma like Walters' story—or just regular fears like spiders, heights, and modeling in public.

ANTM doc sparks "trauma" memes inspired by Tyra Banks

The internet isn't holding back on the trauma poses. While some of the videos are a bit morbid, they're all creative and hilarious.

Shower power

Blizzard babes

Hammer the point home

The beauty of Billiards

Hypothermia hotties

Golf cart challenge

Extravagant electricity

Ran over by an e-bike

Allergy chic

Tummy troubles

Rise from the ashes

Fierce and fishy

Bread accident

Pill overdose

Manicure moment

Ladder accident

Food challenge

Snow shoot

Vaccuming ashes

Hamster heaven

