Memes

Tyra Banks forcing models to pose with their trauma on “ANTM” inspires the “traumatic photo shoot” meme

"Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" is the newest meme-maker.

8:30 AM CST on February 24, 2026

tyra banks trauma photo shoot meme
@kevy0h/TikTok/@boppyk/TikTok

The ANTM documentary has just been released on Netflix, and it's been quite the hot topic since its debut.

Featured Video

In fact, social media is currently obsessed with Tyra Banks. People can't stop making fun of her behavior, both as the host of the reality series and as the subject of the new docuseries. First, the doc sparked a "lack of accountability" meme, and now folks are parodying Banks forcing models to pose with their trauma.

Several incidents were highlighted in Reality Check, including one involving Cycle 8 contestant Dionne Walters. Walters' mother was paralyzed due to gun violence. During a "crime scene" photoshoot, Walters had to pose as though she'd been shot in the head.

“When I was a kid, my mom was shot, and she was paralyzed from the waist down,” Walters explained in Reality Check. “They knew about it from the application process, but they still chose to have me do this particular photoshoot that involved gun violence. I thought it was a coincidence at the time, but I don’t think it was.”

This trope seemed to occur season after season during photo shoots on America's Next Top Model, whether it was family trauma like Walters' story—or just regular fears like spiders, heights, and modeling in public.

ANTM doc sparks "trauma" memes inspired by Tyra Banks

The internet isn't holding back on the trauma poses. While some of the videos are a bit morbid, they're all creative and hilarious.

Shower power

@saerijane/TikTok

Blizzard babes

@princeizzy___/TikTok
Hammer the point home

@its_karlitas_way/TikTok

The beauty of Billiards

@hund0.p/TikTok
Hypothermia hotties

@aldavincii/TikTok

Golf cart challenge

@sheridanserrano/TikTok
Extravagant electricity

@heyblakerackley/TikTok

Ran over by an e-bike

@promise.sunday76/TikTok
Allergy chic

@willy_umm1/TikTok

Tummy troubles

@piercedoattiddies/TikTok
Rise from the ashes

@bankzzyyy/TikTok

Fierce and fishy

@chelsealynnlovesmilo/TikTok
Bread accident

@scottfsills/TikTok

Pill overdose

@gheremi_clay/TikTok
Manicure moment

@ballpit_nails/TikTok

Ladder accident

@corynation/TikTok
Food challenge

@laylagang/TikTok

Snow shoot

@coach_monique/TikTok
Vaccuming ashes

@boppyk/TikTok

Hamster heaven

@iamsylert/TikTok
Jamie Jirak

Jamie Jirak has been working as an entertainment journalist since 2017. In addition to The Daily Dot, you can find her latest work at SlashFilm and That Hashtag Show. Jamie resides in Los Angeles and co-hosts two podcasts, Phase Hero and Love in the Time of Hydra. She loves moderating panels and has done so for Marvel, Disney, Netflix, and more. Follow her on Letterboxd: @JamieJirak.

