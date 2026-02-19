Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

Netflix’s “ANTM” doc sparks the Tyra Banks “lack of accountability” meme

"Why is this woman trying to gaslight me?"

1:49 PM CST on February 19, 2026

Tyra Banks speaking
Netflix

A new meme featuring Tyra Banks has taken over a corner of the internet thanks to the new Netflix docuseries, Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model.

Featured Video

The new series dove into the often controversial history of the modeling reality TV series that began in the early 2000s. It felt uncanny to many, as it resembled revisiting old reality TV habits with modern language, but without today’s standards.

Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "a sociopath and narcissist. deeply obsessed. cast her on traitors"
@alex_abads/X

America’s Next Top Model controversies followed Tyra Banks

Advertisement

While the original show, America’s Next Top Model, was billed as a competition for cash and modeling contracts, many of the show’s challenges aged poorly. Not only that, Tyra Banks and the rest of the production were called out for the dangerous conditions for the models.

Throughout the new docuseries, Banks framed herself as a disruptor. She repeated her past statements that she specifically cast models that the industry excluded, including Black, queer, and plus-size contestants. However, the show still enforced narrow beauty standards on the women, often against contestants’ wishes. Two women were even told to undergo permanent dental procedures or risk being eliminated.

More troubling incidents also resurfaced in the docuseries. In the second season, production filmed and aired Shandi Sullivan’s intoxicated encounter in Milan, which she later described as sexual assault. When questioned, Banks deflected responsibility to production, despite her executive producer role. In the docuseries, she apologized on camera for not protecting Keenyah Hill from the unwanted sexual advances of a male model on set.

Advertisement

"Hindsight is 20/20 for all of us," Banks said. "It just so happens that a lot of the things that are 20/20 for me happened in front of the world."

Social media memes framed Tyra Banks as gaslighting viewers

Screenshots of Banks from the docuseries spread across social media. Although she appeared apologetic in interviews, viewers read her tone as evasive. Consequently, the images became a meme template about denial and gaslighting.

Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "Why is this woman trying to gaslight me? 😭"
Josué Luciano/Facebook
Advertisement
Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "if i send you this it means im not sorry"
@theashleyray/X

One version of the meme by @msnetik paired her face with the line, "There is no war in Ba Sing Se," referencing Avatar the Last Airbender

Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "there is no war in ba sing se"
@msnetik/X

@jusLikeMike911 joked, "Me in the elevator watching the doors close while somebody jogging towards it."

Advertisement
@jusLikeMike911/X

In yet another, a Facebook user wrote, "Carmen Sandiego disappearing when her friends needed her."

Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "Carmen Sandiego disappearing when her friends needed her."
Horror Frenzy/Facebook
Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "If I send you this I'm gonna text you, but I'm not coming to see you ! 😅😓"
Bren Mupa/Facebook
Advertisement

@newreligionmagazine shared a video clip from the interview, writing, "Just know if I send you this after we've argued, it means I ain't apologising!"

@newreligionmagazine/Instagram
Social media post with the Tyra Banks no accountability meme that reads, "If I send you this, it means I don’t give a d*mn."
Bre Williams/Facebook

Meanwhile, comedian Yuri Lamasbella Godinez (@yurilamasbella) dressed up as a messy version of Banks and recorded a spoof of her interview.

Advertisement
@yurilamasbella/Threads

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

Random dog crashes Olympic cross-country race and becomes instant legend

Give this doggo Italiano a gold medal!

February 19, 2026
Trending

“Girl that’s all on you”: Homeowner posts “proof” of bad Amazon driver—it quickly backfires

"You gave us video evidence on why we shouldn't side with you."

February 19, 2026
Memes

What exactly is “the French show with the good lighting” that everyone is raving about?

"How do I get a ring light with same lighting as the french show with good lighting?"

February 19, 2026
Culture

Draco Malfoy is the surprising new mascot for China’s Lunar New Year—and Tom Felton can’t get enough

Ironic that one of the villains of the franchise would have such a large and positive resurgence.

February 19, 2026
Trending

“Am I delusional?”: Woman suspects she was kidnapped after discovering disturbing inconsistencies in her birth story

Her story has been viewed over 6 million times.

February 19, 2026
Entertainment

Ben Schwartz welcomes Kristen Bell to the “Sonic” cast, where she’ll be play Amy Rose

Sonic 4 has found its Amy Rose... Kristen Bell!

February 19, 2026
Advertisement