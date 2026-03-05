Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit

No one’s fallen in yet, but you definitely don’t want to be the first. 

6:30 AM CST on March 5, 2026

@william.rath/TikTok

A former safari driver at Walt Disney World says cast members on Kilimanjaro Safaris are trained to drive away if a guest falls into the attraction’s crocodile pit, a worst-case-scenario protocol meant to prevent additional casualties, not mount a rescue.

Featured Video

The revelation, shared in a viral TikTok with over 12 million views, shocked viewers who assumed Disney staff would attempt to save anyone who fell into the enclosure.

William Rath detailed Disney's supposed protocol in a clip on Feb. 23, 2026.

"We are trained to drive off as soon as possible," Rath said, grimacing. "If there's like a baby or something or a person that falls into the crocodile pit, they're not making it. We're told to drive off to limit the amount of victims."

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Rath pointed out that although the pit is dangerous—and the crocodiles are “giant and right below your feet”—to date, no Disney guests have actually fallen into the pit.

But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be afraid of.

"Every time I drove over that bridge, I made sure to not look down," Rath admitted. "And I probably drove over that bridge a thousand times, and I never once looked down."

Disney World's brutal pit-victims-left-behind directive surprised people who assumed park staff would be trained to rescue any unfortunate guests from the pit. And if they aren’t, why have such a potentially dangerous feature at a family attraction?

Advertisement

Rath said it’s all about the immersive effect created by the crocodile pit and proximity to danger.

In an email to the Daily Dot, Rath wrote: "It’s astounding the amount of people that don’t know the difference between an alligator and a crocodile."

"They're not saving that baby"

The former Disney safari driver replied to a user’s comment, “Is it true that the safari drivers are trained to immediately drive off if someone falls into the crocodile pit???” Short answer is yes.

Advertisement

Rath claimed that if you fall into the pit, you’re as good as dead. “If like a baby falls off and then there's a parent that's like, oh, I wanna jump in and save them, they're not saving that baby. And so if they jump in, they're not getting saved either."

Drivers are trained to drive off to limit additional casualties.

Rath assured viewers, “No one has fallen in this crocodile pit.” He suggested the pit is a feature at the park because it promotes “a really immersive experience."

Advertisement

The former driver described walking over the crocodile bridge at Kilimanjaro Safaris in a harness. It was a controlled experience, but even he was scared of the crocs. 

@william.rath

Replying to @? Throwback to when I walked over the crocodile pit at Disney #disney #castmember #disneyworld #disneycollegeprogram #disneyland

♬ original sound - William Rath

“But why is there a disney crocodile pit people can easily fall into??” commented @sargeantsomersault.

@turbulentsiren joked, “Disney said, ‘We only paying out one lawsuit’”

Advertisement

“That’s not very magical of Disney!” wrote @amandagiannaxo.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“APOLOGIZE!”: Fans are ratio’ing nearly every NHL post after Olympic hockey drama

"Ratio-ing the NHL team social media."

March 5, 2026
Entertainment

Hyacinth’s recital dance from “Bridgerton” goes viral, with a little help from Charli XCX

Fans love the dance.

March 5, 2026
Viral Politics

“Lunatic behavior”: Marine vet protesting Iran war appears to snap a bone during struggle with GOP senator

"I'm here in D.C. trying to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they're going to send our men and women into harm's way."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Football is life” in real life? “Ted Lasso” star trained and may sign with pro soccer team

"If this is real I'm all for it. I'll definitely be buying a jersey."

March 5, 2026
Tech

“Twitch really humbled her”: Doja Cat can’t figure out how to turn off livestream ads after new update

"You can win a Grammy, but you still can't skip the 30-second unskippable ad for insurance. Humbling for the ego!"

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Peak PR strategy”: Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married? Fans think it may be movie promo

March 4, 2026
Advertisement