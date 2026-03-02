Skip to Content
Memes

New “Pokémon Winds and Waves” characters inspire memes and a “Republican” backstory

"Where was Boca Raton Pikachu on January 6th?"

10:00 AM CST on March 2, 2026

pikachu wind and waves florida
Pokemon/YouTube/@Duhhky/X

A brand new Pokémon game has been announced for 2027 — and Pikachu is getting a makeover.

Featured Video

In a new trailer for Pokémon: Winds & Waves, illustrations of a handsome couple of Pokémon were unveiled: Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu.

As the name implies, these latest Pikachu designs have undertaken quite a tropical theme. Mr. Windychu is wearing a hat, shades, and a floral button-up, while Ms. Wavychu is donning a floral dress, a matching cap, and a pink flower.

two pokemon in hawaiian shirts
Pokemon/YouTube
According to ScreenRant, the Japanese names for these Pokémon are 'Kazepika-kun' and 'Namipika-chan.'

In addition to the new couple, the trailer revealed the three starter Pokémon for the new game: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.

@MrFrischi/X

What do Pokémon fans think?

Since the game has been announced, fans have made their feelings known on the new additions online. While fans universally love the new starters, Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu have inspired memes.

"Very divorced parents vibes," wrote @sailboatsora on X. "These Pikachus definitely get wasted on the beach," agreed @cozyberru.

Many focused on their "tan." "This is the first I've seen a Pokémon with a tan," said @JohnNoahDeAndr1. "Can't tell if their color is because they are a special variant from the region or it's just a tan," said @omer1698.

@_doclove asked, "Did they move to a trailer park in Florida?" @LoganPa76816816 replied, "Hmm, let's call them vacation Pikachu for now."

Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu are just your Republican aunt and uncle on a Disney cruise 😆
@chrispygameplay/Bluesky

"Pikachu's estranged aunt & uncle that only show up during Christmas & Thanksgiving," joked @Spelchling.

@Broseph_VTuber said, "That Pikachu looks like a midwestern snowbird who's about to crack open a Bud Light on his pontoon boat at his summer lake cabin and say the most racist shit in the world to his friends about his new Florida neighbors."

"Pikachu has retired to Boca Raton, and his most important issues when voting are who can participate in high school girls’ softball and abolishing property tax," wrote @PanasonicDX4500.

Here are some more reactions from across the internet:

@fueledbyfantasy/X

Decked-out Pikachu for the win.

@storiedvega/X
Shut up and take my money!

@M88nlighter/X

It certainly has a nice ring to it.

@Buster5ive/X

A surprise SpongeBob connection?

@antodemico/X

Is it win or lose for "high femme Pikachu?"

@lechecarne/X

Comparisons were made.

Mr. Windychu looks like he sells used carsMs. Wavychu looks like she's in an essential oil MLM
@dukevulture/Bluesky

What are their day jobs?

Questions were asked.

Mr. Windychu is giving Republican-core.

Or, perhaps, divorced-core.

Time for a Pokémon culture war?

@InklingMario/X

Either way, cosplay is back.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

