A brand new Pokémon game has been announced for 2027 — and Pikachu is getting a makeover.
In a new trailer for Pokémon: Winds & Waves, illustrations of a handsome couple of Pokémon were unveiled: Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu.
As the name implies, these latest Pikachu designs have undertaken quite a tropical theme. Mr. Windychu is wearing a hat, shades, and a floral button-up, while Ms. Wavychu is donning a floral dress, a matching cap, and a pink flower.
According to ScreenRant, the Japanese names for these Pokémon are 'Kazepika-kun' and 'Namipika-chan.'
In addition to the new couple, the trailer revealed the three starter Pokémon for the new game: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua.
What do Pokémon fans think?
Since the game has been announced, fans have made their feelings known on the new additions online. While fans universally love the new starters, Mr. Windychu and Ms. Wavychu have inspired memes.
"Very divorced parents vibes," wrote @sailboatsora on X. "These Pikachus definitely get wasted on the beach," agreed @cozyberru.
Many focused on their "tan." "This is the first I've seen a Pokémon with a tan," said @JohnNoahDeAndr1. "Can't tell if their color is because they are a special variant from the region or it's just a tan," said @omer1698.
@_doclove asked, "Did they move to a trailer park in Florida?" @LoganPa76816816 replied, "Hmm, let's call them vacation Pikachu for now."
"Pikachu's estranged aunt & uncle that only show up during Christmas & Thanksgiving," joked @Spelchling.
@Broseph_VTuber said, "That Pikachu looks like a midwestern snowbird who's about to crack open a Bud Light on his pontoon boat at his summer lake cabin and say the most racist shit in the world to his friends about his new Florida neighbors."
"Pikachu has retired to Boca Raton, and his most important issues when voting are who can participate in high school girls’ softball and abolishing property tax," wrote @PanasonicDX4500.
