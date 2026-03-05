The youngest Bridgerton sibling on Bridgerton, Hyacinth Bridgerton, is a hot topic on social media thanks to her dancing skills. In the Season 4 episode, “Yes or No,” Hyacinth hosts a group dance recital as a practice event for the local youths.

Between the show's use of a classical string cover of Charli XCX's song, "360," and the adorable way Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) hit the dance floor, there's a lot of discussion happening on social media.

Fans love the dance. In fact, it's making many people nostalgic.

"I’m watching the Bridgerton episode where Hyacinth is giving her little recital and practice dance, and it’s like watching the eighth-grade formal down to the fact that you can hear the kids' shoes squeaking on the floor," @JamieHaDov tweeted.

"I have rewatched this scene already SO MANY TIMES. The choice of song - Charli! - and the dance, the awkwardness, the adults on the sidelines being so kind, amused. WOW. I don't know how or why this is such a compelling scene - is it just that they are all so serious and adorable? I just thought they shot this so beautifully," u/Babesgonnababe wrote on Reddit.

Fans recreate viral Bridgerton dance

There are some hilarious videos online of people recreating Hyacinth's dance.

Nailing it.

It works at work.

Look familiar?

