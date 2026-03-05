TikTok is crawling with posts featuring what Fortnite players assume to be a rendering glitch that causes the Kim K skin to break down into an insect-like form, transforming the celeb into what people are calling “a giant grasshopper.”

The glitch went viral shortly after the skin’s release on Dec. 13, 2025, when players began noticing significant rendering issues with the Kim K skin that included insect-like limbs and backward motion. Players started posting images and screen recordings of the Kim K skin glitching into an insect body on social media.

TikTok creators cut gameplay footage to horror music to emphasize the unhinged humor of the metamorphosis and shared reaction videos. Players and social media users following along are equal parts disturbed and amused by the unsettling transformation.

As the most-used skin in Fortnite Chapter 7, fans speculate Epic Games has yet to address the Kim K grasshopper glitch because the bug is getting a ton of buzz.

Fortnite users share Kim K clips

In a post from Jan. 26, 2026, @girly_gaming2 shared clips from the game that showed Kim K walking around on insect legs. The TikTok creator wrote, “Genuinely what is that,” in the post’s caption.

Kim K hopped around in the distance looking like a giant grasshopper in a clip from @kiwijour shared on Jan. 12, 2026.

Too stunned to include punctuation, the Fortnite player wrote “WHAT IS THAT,” onscreen. They commented, “Those Kim K turning into grasshoppers glitch is crazy lol.”

@lovelytara1264 called it the “Best Glitch of the season😂” in the caption to gameplay footage showing Kim K transforming from her usual form into a giant bug.

Social media responds with laughter

Both Fortnite players and TikTokers had some fun with the gameplay videos. @photofish86asked, "Is it a glitch or is Fortnite trying to show us something?"

“Cricket Kardashian,” replied @kimmymorse.

@amberdawn7344 joked, "I saw where someone said that is her true form."

"Thought I was the only one," replied @Yabaejay.

@Yabaejay/TikTok

"Exactly, it always happens to my sister," wrote @kaseyramirez4. "I call her spider legs, and she’s like, 'What, what do you mean? I said because you have spider legs, and then I showed her, and it was because she ran, and I’m far away from her."

"Haha, same happened to me," said @veronicasanchez8592. "Me and my friends were cracking up. Got me looking like a grasshopper."

"So while I’m out here thinking I look cute, I’m looking like a grasshopper," wrote @bigbackpapacharles.

@eva.jeanene/TikTok

"I was so terrified I left the game," said @ling.ling_1. "I thought I was tripping when I saw this," added @peachyusagi.

“Why HAVENT THEY FIXED?!” commented @jraraquel.

