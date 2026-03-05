Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

“I thought I was tripping”: Fortnite players spotted a “terrifying” Kim Kardashian skin glitch

Kim K is bugging out.

3:00 PM CST on March 5, 2026

fortnite kim kardashian skin glitch
@megumiscutie_/TikTok/@jessiplays/TikTok/@kiwijour/TikTok

TikTok is crawling with posts featuring what Fortnite players assume to be a rendering glitch that causes the Kim K skin to break down into an insect-like form, transforming the celeb into what people are calling “a giant grasshopper.” 

Featured Video

The glitch went viral shortly after the skin’s release on Dec. 13, 2025, when players began noticing significant rendering issues with the Kim K skin that included insect-like limbs and backward motion. Players started posting images and screen recordings of the Kim K skin glitching into an insect body on social media.

TikTok creators cut gameplay footage to horror music to emphasize the unhinged humor of the metamorphosis and shared reaction videos. Players and social media users following along are equal parts disturbed and amused by the unsettling transformation. 

Advertisement

As the most-used skin in Fortnite Chapter 7, fans speculate Epic Games has yet to address the Kim K grasshopper glitch because the bug is getting a ton of buzz.

Fortnite users share Kim K clips

In a post from Jan. 26, 2026, @girly_gaming2 shared clips from the game that showed Kim K walking around on insect legs. The TikTok creator wrote, “Genuinely what is that,” in the post’s caption.

@girly_gaming2/TikTok
Advertisement

Kim K hopped around in the distance looking like a giant grasshopper in a clip from @kiwijour shared on Jan. 12, 2026.

what is that kim k skin glitch
@kiwijour/TikTok

Too stunned to include punctuation, the Fortnite player wrote “WHAT IS THAT,” onscreen. They commented, “Those Kim K turning into grasshoppers glitch is crazy lol.”

@lovelytara1264 called it the “Best Glitch of the season😂” in the caption to gameplay footage showing Kim K transforming from her usual form into a giant bug.

Advertisement
screen from fortnite showing glitched Kim K skin
@lovelytara1264/TikTok

Social media responds with laughter

Both Fortnite players and TikTokers had some fun with the gameplay videos. @photofish86asked, "Is it a glitch or is Fortnite trying to show us something?"

“Cricket Kardashian,” replied @kimmymorse.

Advertisement

@amberdawn7344 joked, "I saw where someone said that is her true form."

"Thought I was the only one," replied @Yabaejay.

@Yabaejay/TikTok

"Exactly, it always happens to my sister," wrote @kaseyramirez4. "I call her spider legs, and she’s like, 'What, what do you mean? I said because you have spider legs, and then I showed her, and it was because she ran, and I’m far away from her."

Advertisement

"Haha, same happened to me," said @veronicasanchez8592. "Me and my friends were cracking up. Got me looking like a grasshopper."

"So while I’m out here thinking I look cute, I’m looking like a grasshopper," wrote @bigbackpapacharles.

@eva.jeanene/TikTok

"I was so terrified I left the game," said @ling.ling_1. "I thought I was tripping when I saw this," added @peachyusagi.

Advertisement

“Why HAVENT THEY FIXED?!” commented @jraraquel. 

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Raw milk Redditors keep accidentally rediscovering pasteurization

"Just buy milk from the grocery store then."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“No drama”: Influencer accused of “normalizing war” over post about “no fear” vacation in Dubai amid missile strikes

"Everyone is panicking about Dubai..."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“Didn’t even last 12 minute”: RFK Jr. went to a Gold’s Gym in Austin and people on both sides of him roasted him

"Yes he was wearing jeans."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Thank God!”: United Airlines’ new headphone rule unites the internet across political lines

"Audio savages have been put on notice."

March 5, 2026
Trending

Influencer buys wedding dress while single. Now men are flooding her DMs

"Do I feel a little crazy being as single as I am? Yeah. But it was a great deal."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“APOLOGIZE!”: Fans are ratio’ing nearly every NHL post after Olympic hockey drama

"Ratio-ing the NHL team social media."

March 5, 2026
Advertisement