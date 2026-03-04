Skip to Content
“This crashout is so valid”: Man’s Taco Bell wrapper rant hits 11 million views. Now everyone’s demanding new packaging

"This is the most relatable Taco Bell review I have ever seen."

6:30 AM CST on March 4, 2026

Left: Taco Bell quesadilla being unwrapped, fingers showing were tortilla is stuck to the paper wrapper. Right: aco Bell Drive Thru fast food restaurant and big signage in Downtown Portland.
@richii250/TikTok/Hrach Hovhannisyan/Shutterstock

A TikTok rant about Taco Bell's paper-based wrappers is racking up millions of views after one customer showed how the packaging allegedly steamed itself onto his quesadilla, tearing the tortilla apart when he tried to open it.

"Change these f***ing wrappers to where you can open the son of a b*tch without it ripping the damn quesadilla open,” bellowed @richii250 in a TikTok video from Feb. 28, 2026.

His rant has since gone viral, racking up over 11 million views and 1.5 million likes on the platform.

@richii250/TikTok ranting about Taco Bell packaging that destroys food inside
@richii250/TikTok
@richii250’s beef is likely with a new single-material, paper-based wrap that the Bell rolled out thanks to its sustainability features.

Why do Taco Bell wrappers stick to food?

In 2020, Taco Bell made a commitment to convert its packaging to compostable, recyclable materials by 2025. Mixed-material wrappers made from a laminated combination of paper, plastic, and aluminum that previously kept Taco Bell orders contained, warm and in-tact, are difficult to recycle.

So the restaurant did away with the foil-lined paper wrappers in favor of eco-friendly alternatives that clearly need a bit more time in R&D.

The TikTok creator tagged Taco Bell in his post, but people on the thread joked that the restaurant is scrolling past @richii250’s complaint.

"Change these f***ing wrappers"

@richii250 wrote in the post’s caption, “Like my lord!” and tagged Taco Bell. “

“This crashout is so valid,” replied @sharrington82.

@yoongiezkitten pointed out, “taco bell usually in the comments but they might be on a commercial break rn idk ..

“THIS! My hard shell tacos get their bottoms ripped out and it gets everywhere!!” commented @julia_the_kryptonian.

“Taco Bell you heard the man,” wrote @cringeandcrumble. 

Taco Bell is part of Yum Brands along with KFC and Pizza Hut. According to a 2023 statement, the restaurants sought to ramp up sustainability initiatives. The brands committed to the elimination of unnecessary packaging, the use of more sustainable materials, and support of better recycling systems and reusable products.

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

