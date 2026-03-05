Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Culture

“APOLOGIZE!”: Fans are ratio’ing nearly every NHL post after Olympic hockey drama

"Ratio-ing the NHL team social media."

11:00 AM CST on March 5, 2026

Left: USA Olympic men's hockey team wearing USA sweaters and their gold medals, standing in the Oval Office behind President Donald Trump, who is sat behind his desk. Right: USA Olympic men's hockey team player Jack Hughes hugging his teammate on the Olympic ice after their gold medal win. Threads post text overlay reads, "He should be focused on his hairline And how he was used as a propaganda pawn RIP, dork."
@livenowfox/YouTube/Olympics/YouTube/@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

The backlash over the USA men's Olympic hockey team's locker room celebration isn't fading anytime soon.

Featured Video

Instead, fans and supporters of women's hockey have turned the National Hockey League’s social media into an ongoing accountability campaign, ratio'ing nearly every post while demanding an apology and directing attention toward the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

team usa olympians celebrating on the ice with an american flag in hand
NBC Sports/YouTube

The men's team's Olympic gold was overshadowed by widespread backlash to their laughing at President Donald Trump's "joke" about having to also invite the women's team, which had won their gold medal game days before, or he would be "impeached."

Advertisement

The league and many team accounts continued posting regular content as if nothing had happened, seemingly in the hopes of waiting out the backlash. Clearly, online audiences rejected that approach.

Threads post from the Ottawa Senators of the men's team walking in and looking very unhappy overall. A reply reads, "Why do you all look so miserable when you play a game for a living? Smile more."
@dudeandbrucethecatsmom/Threads

Threads users turned NHL comment sections into ratio battles

While the NHL accounts continued to post highlights and game promotions, comment sections quickly filled with criticism, chirps, and reminders about the Olympic controversy.

Advertisement

There were also many comments telling people to support women’s hockey.

Victory+ app posted meme-like images of various men's hockey players and their Reality vs LinkedIn profile. A Threads user updated one of them to be about being used as a political pawn for the U.S. president.
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

Over on Threads, @kellygriese posted about the phenomenon, which seems to be filling every single NHL-affiliated account with memes, requests for accountability, and links to the PWHL hockey schedule and recommendations for women's teams for people to support.

Kelly wrote, "I need a news outlet to report on how EVERY SINGLE POST by @nhl teams is being ratioed to the extreme. There should even be a class taught about it for PR and marketing students. The most tone deaf social media I’ve witnessed in years. APOLOGIZE!" (You're welcome!)

Advertisement
The Bruins asked in a game day video, "What's cooler than being cool?" and a Threads user replied, "Being accountableTreating women as equalsBeing a real man and calling out BS when you see/hear itShall we go on?"
@rockymtnparadise/Threads

Meanwhile, interest in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) has surged.

After the Olympic break ended, the league reported record attendance numbers. Several arenas sold out across multiple markets.

Because of that growth, many commenters used NHL posts to share links to the PWHL schedule and encouraged fans to support specific women’s teams instead.

Advertisement

One-woman Threads ratio show

However, one woman in particular made the ratio campaign her personal project. Threads user @she.sells.seachelles began replying to nearly every NHL or team post she saw.

The Bruins asked in a game day video, "What's cooler than being cool?" and a Threads user replied, "Owning up to behavior in the locker room is pretty cool"
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

Each comment targeted the post's topic while demanding an apology or pointing followers toward women’s hockey.

Advertisement

For example, if a team posted a game graphic, she replied with jokes about accountability. If the post promoted merchandise, she suggested players owning up to their bad behavior.

The Bruins posted a $8K+ shopping cart with a subtle dig at women being obsessed with expensive jewelry in the "text" preview. The Threads user replied, "A cart full of fanatics merch thats mid at best: $8400.00Genuine ownership of behavior from sway and charlie : priceless"
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

"My kink is ratio-ing NHL team social media," she wrote, posting screenshots that showed her comments receiving far more likes than the original team posts.

The Toronto Maple Leaves posted morning skate footage. A Threads user replied by drawing a clown hat on one of the players and said, "That angle makes it look like auston is wearing a clown hat.
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads
Advertisement

Florida Panthers post showing all their players as children and what they grew up to accomplish. A Threads user updated one of the images saying, "Fixed this one, otherwise awesome post" The text over the image now reads, "this kid grows up to become the worst guy you know and willingly becomes a political pawn for daddys favor."
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads
Bruins post sharing the players with a cute dog. A Threads user replied, "This all very cool, love community engagement and cute dogs. But youre ignoring the part of your community thats really in to accountability. Half a gold star to charlie for getting sort of close to an apology, but like... did he?"
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

Advertisement
Post about Auston Matthews focusing on the game ahead of the trade deadline. A Threads user replied, "He should be focused on his hairlineAnd how he was used as a propaganda pawnRIP, dork"
@she.sells.seachelles/Threads

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

Hyacinth’s recital dance from “Bridgerton” goes viral, with a little help from Charli XCX

Fans love the dance.

March 5, 2026
Viral Politics

“Lunatic behavior”: Marine vet protesting Iran war appears to snap a bone during struggle with GOP senator

"I'm here in D.C. trying to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they're going to send our men and women into harm's way."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Football is life” in real life? “Ted Lasso” star trained and may sign with pro soccer team

"If this is real I'm all for it. I'll definitely be buying a jersey."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit

No one’s fallen in yet, but you definitely don’t want to be the first. 

March 5, 2026
Tech

“Twitch really humbled her”: Doja Cat can’t figure out how to turn off livestream ads after new update

"You can win a Grammy, but you still can't skip the 30-second unskippable ad for insurance. Humbling for the ego!"

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Peak PR strategy”: Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married? Fans think it may be movie promo

March 4, 2026
Advertisement