“Peak PR strategy”: Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married? Fans think it may be movie promo

5:00 PM CST on March 4, 2026

Left: Fashion stylist Law Roach laughing on the red carpet while speaking into a microphone, text overlay reads, "Zendaya is married!": Right: AI-generated photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya at the altar, a priest behind them, getting married.
@thollandrchive/X.com

Zendaya fans went into a frenzy after celebrity stylist Law Roach appeared to confirm that she had secretly married longtime partner Tom Holland.

But as the claim spread online—alongside AI-generated wedding photos—some viewers began to question whether the rumor was real at all.

Instead, a growing theory suggests the supposed “secret wedding” might actually be a clever marketing tactic tied to Zendaya’s upcoming film, The Drama.

Did Zendaya and Tom Holland get married?

Zendaya and her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland have been in a relationship since before November 2021, but have kept any details close to the chest. They acknowledged their engagement in December 2024 but offered no information on an upcoming wedding.

Then, on Sunday, Roach dropped a bomb.

"The wedding's already happened," he said. "You missed it!"

"Is that true?" the reporter asked.

"It's very true," Roach confirmed.

The interviewer was left stunned as the fashionista moved on, as were Zendaya and Holland fans everywhere. The news spread fast, and AI-generated images of a ceremony alongside leak claims were next.

Many believed in the idea of a secret wedding because the couple has been so private about their relationship. However, a lack of leaked photos or anonymous statements to tabloids on the subject left some suspicious. It's hard to keep that big of a secret in Hollywood.

That's when some noticed that a new Zendaya film is only a month away from release.

"He wouldn’t jeopardize his career"

As fans argued over whether Roach was telling the truth, a theory emerged that this could all be a brilliant marketing ploy on the part of Zendaya and independent film company A24.

On April 3, The Drama, starring the 29-year-old actress alongside Robert Pattinson, will hit theaters.

The dark comedy is about the week leading up to a wedding. During that time, a secret is revealed that throws the couple into chaos.

"Did anybody ever realize that maybe Zendaya wanted Law Roach to drop that tea about her 'wedding,' about her being 'married' because it builds internet interest?" posed TikToker @nosybystanders.

@nosybystanders

#zendaya may or may not be married but now if you search “zendaya wedding” her film with #robertpattinson pops up. Class A Promo #lawroach #thedrama

♬ original sound - Nosybystanders
"This is literally the first thing that pops up when you search 'Zendaya wedding,'" the news analyst pointed out.

We searched that term on Google and found little but reports on Roach's statement and alleged wedding photos—nothing about The Drama.

Still, it's an interesting theory that has convinced many commenters. They figure there must be some reason why Roach would out two powerful Hollywood actors like that.

TikTok comments including one reading "This was obvious. He wouldn’t jeopardize his career."
@nosybystanders/TikTok
"This was obvious," said @brooklyntaylor347. "He wouldn’t jeopardize his career."

TikToker @nadietun wrote, "people forget that law and zendaya not only work together but are super close," adding that "he wouldn't give information of a friend like that unless she gave him permission."

TikTok comments including one reading "people forget that law and zendaya not only work together but are super close! he wouldn't give information of a friend like that unless she gave him permission. real wedding or pr, regardless."
@nosybystanders/TikTok
Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

