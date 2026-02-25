All the brands (and Flavor Flav) who rallied behind the U.S. women’s hockey team after Trump’s misogynistic “joke” to the men’s team

The U.S. women’s hockey team returned from the 2026 Winter Olympics as gold medalists, but their victory was quickly overshadowed by a locker room phone call between President Donald Trump and the men's team, where he joked he would "have" to invite the women to the State of the Union or risk being "impeached."

After the women declined the invitation, citing "scheduling conflicts" (and "liked" Instagram posts criticizing the phone call), rapper Flavor Flav stepped in with a public offer to host them in Las Vegas.

"If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas," he tweeted. He promised dinners, shows, and help from hotels and airlines.

Formal invitation sent to the women’s hockey team,,; but if anyone knows someone with them,,, have them reach out to my great at the email in my bio.



Let’s do this,!!! pic.twitter.com/WIMbdGSEym — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) February 23, 2026

Later that day, he posted on Instagram, "But they accepted my invitation to celebrate in Las Vegas."

Flavor Flav then doubled down on his invitation and extended it to all female Olympic and Paralympic medalists from the U.S.

Flavor Flav opened the door, and airlines, hotels, and Vegas brands rushed to sponsor the celebration

Almost immediately, Alaska Airlines replied, "Let’s talk." Shortly after, Flavor Flav confirmed, "Alaska reached out and we are good to go."

Alaska Airlines already focuses on women's sports sponsorships, so the partnership fits their brand. The airline wasn't the only one to offer flight sponsorship: Delta and Southwest also offered to provide seats on flights for the women to get to Vegas.

Visit Las Vegas and StubHub jumped in, offering show tickets and more. Meanwhile, Flavor Flav wrote in a TikTok comment that MGM, Palms, and Resorts World offered hotel support.

He added that the Golden Knights, MGM, Sphere, and Spiegelworld joined as entertainment sponsors. For beauty needs, amika, e.l.f., and Glam Squad signed on. And those are only the brands Flavor Flav himself officially confirmed.

The comment section turns into a brand roll call

After that, the comments on Flavor Flav's Instagram post filled up fast. Lyft offered free rides around Las Vegas. Magic Mike Live joked, "Ladies in Vegas? We know a place 😉 come party with us, baddies!"

Other offers followed in waves. Earth Therapeutics promised self-care goodies. Zenni Optical offered custom sunglasses. Randy’s Donuts asked how to deliver donuts. HoneyBaked Ham volunteered for poolside catering. Dymatize offered protein support. Wildfang pitched fresh suits, while Haute Swimwear suggested the team "defrost" in swimwear. F1 Arcade USA offered to host the team.

Then came hangover kits from It’s Good, an offer for a free performance from Grammy award winner Sheila E., and a full apparel offer from Knix. Pajama brand PJ Salvage chimed in, as did Babe Co with protest jewelry. O Positiv offered hormone support supplements. Even local venue The Hidden Crave offered to host a party with burgers, pizza, and Strip views.

The list goes on and on, and doesn't seem to show any signs of stopping, showing a true sense of community and support for women in sports.

Who's going to be watching the rest of the PWHL season? The regular season picks up again on Thursday, Feb 26 at 7 p.m. EST with the Montréal Victoire vs the New York Sirens, with almost no breaks in the schedule until the end of April.

