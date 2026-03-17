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“The uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one”: Sarah Michelle Gellar said one executive played a key role in “Buffy” reboot cancellation

"When your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it..."

2:00 PM CDT on March 17, 2026

sarah michelle gellar blames hulu exec for buffy cancellation
20th Century Fox Television/@sarahmgellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar announced the sudden cancellation of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot on Saturday, March 14, much to the disappointment of fans. This week, the Buffy actress revealed more details about why the project unraveled behind the scenes, claiming that one particular Hulu exec was largely to blame.

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Gellar said one executive clashed with the show’s legacy

According to Gellar, even key figures involved in the project did not expect the decision. "No one saw this coming, including the head of Searchlight," she said. The actress did not hold back when describing internal challenges. In fact, she directly blamed a specific executive for complicating the reboot’s development.

She shared with People, "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn’t for him."

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20th Century Fox Television

Because of that, she described the process as a challenge from the beginning. She emphasized that the original series carried deep meaning, both for audiences and for the creative team working on the reboot.

"That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloé," she explained in the interview. "So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it." She also noted that the disconnect created tension early on, since the project required careful handling.

The timing of the cancellation added another layer of frustration. Gellar revealed that the news came at an especially chaotic time, as she was preparing to make a SXSW convention appearance for the premiere of her new film, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and director Chloé Zhao was heading into Oscars weekend. She suggested the decision reflected poorly on how the situation was managed. 

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"For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé’s victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is… That says something."

Fans and collaborators reacted with frustration and acceptance

At the Oscars, Zhao responded to Variety with a more reflective tone about what happened. She said she was "not surprised" by the outcome.

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Nevertheless, she emphasized, "Our priority for Sarah and for us has always been to be truthful to the show, to be truthful to our fans. So, things happen for a reason, and we keep our hearts open, and we welcome the mystery."

Fans online were not so impressed with the news. One wrote, "this seems like such a dumb move," while noting the show’s lasting popularity. 

Tweet that reads, "This puts Chloe's red carpet comments into perfect context. And this exec should be named & shamed. Why put an exec on a project that inherently doesnt get it?? Is there only ONE guy at Hulu??"
@DannyManus/X

@awkwardtired12 argued, "I'm so bored of networks catering for younger audiences as if us Millennials don't watch TV. The OG fans want the show as it was. Same tone, structure. We related to these characters because they were our generation. I want to see what they're up to in life TODAY in our 30s/40s."

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Others questioned how the situation developed in the first place. "How does someone who doesn't like the ip and didn't watch it get attached to be project?" @paulmbe67 asked, calling the situation “utterly pointless" and sabotaged. 

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Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

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