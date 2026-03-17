Social media users are making fun of Logan Paul after the influencer and professional wrestler shared his hot take on Pokémon.

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It all started on March 16 when Paul responded back to an X user who asked why people love the shadow-type Pokémon Gengar so much. It was then that Paul shared a long-winded tweet explaining why Gengar is the "perfect Pokémon."

In his X post, the boxer said Gengar is "essential to every trainer’s starting 6" because of its "versatile and unpredictable moveset."

"With the right trainer, he can’t be killed," Paul added.

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The "Thinning" star then praised Gengar's skills and said the Pokémon has great "tactical advantages," such as being "immune to normal, fighting, and ground-type moves, rendering even the strongest Pokémon like Machamp absolutely useless."

He then talked about Gengar's "menacing" appearance and said the Pokémon's "dark purple" exterior can represent things like "luxury, power, wisdom, and… mystery."

"Gengar is shrouded in lore, rumored to be Clefable’s shadow," Paul added. "Nicknamed the 'trickster entity,' his presence is marked by a sudden drop in temperature. He’s literally 'chill af.'"

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"Oh and the only way to get Gengar was with a link cable & a homie (through a trade). His evolution wasn’t possible through level-grinding, only kinship. Gengar is king," he concluded the post.

Gengar is the perfect Pokémon.



He’s essential to every trainer’s starting 6, with a versatile and unpredictable moveset.



If he’s taken damage? Hypnosis —> Dream Eater will put your opponent to sleep, suck their HP, and replenish yours. With the right trainer, he can’t be… https://t.co/CyiJD6oJNK — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 17, 2026

Pokemon fans dunk on Paul

After reading his tweet, X users immediately responded to Paul and said he didn't know what he was talking about.

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"This tweet might be the most Logan Paul has ever exposed himself as a complete Pokémon tourist lol," someone said on the platform.

Another said it sounded like Paul used "AI to write an essay on how Gengar is his favorite."

Many other users criticized Paul for saying that Gengar is immune to ground attacks.

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"Lol, Gengar is NOT immune to Ground moves, bro. Gengar is overrated," a Pokémon fan wrote.

"It would be lovely to see you actually try to play a single Pokémon game and see the look on your face when your Gengar faints immediately to an earthquake," another added.

Other X users disagreed with Paul when he said that Gengar's hypnosis and dream eater moves are great for battle.

"I don’t know what to be more annoyed by: the clearly AI-written tweet, the idea of running a hypnosis and dream eater set on Gengar, saying Machamp is one of the strongest Pokémon, or still thinking Gengar is immune to ground-type moves," someone wrote.

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Another said, "Every time Logan Paul has a ChatGPT Pokémon take, I lose about 10 brain cells & ion got a lot to begin with."

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