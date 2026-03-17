Awards shows often lean into chaotic humor, and the Oscars followed that familiar pattern on Sunday, March 15. However, this year’s attempt at internet-savvy comedy drew a very terminally online reaction.

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Conan O’Brien delivered a Gen Z–themed "brainrot" bit that leaned hard into TikTok-style slang. While the joke was aimed at younger viewers, many of them pushed back quickly against the slang-filled bit.

ABC

He said in the segment, "When you're hostmaxxing the Oscars and lowkenuinely trying to rizz up the younger demographic by going brain-rot mode, and even though you're unc-coded with a bunch of famepilled NPCs, you're still S-Tier level aura farming. Six-seven."

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Although the line sounded absurd to the average viewer, it accurately mirrored real slang floating around livestreams and short-form content on TikTok.

Streamers reacted in real time…and missed part of the joke

Soon after, clips of the bit spread across social media, especially on livestream platforms. One viral post shared a clip from Clavicular’s Kick stream, where the creator and two of his friends reacted live.

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The caption in the clip farm tweet claimed, "Clavicular LOST IT after seeing the Oscars tried JESTERFYING him by using his MOG VOCABULARY on live television 💀"

Clavicular LOST IT after seeing the Oscars tried JESTERFYING him by using his MOG VOCABULARY on live television ?



“Network TV is a genuine f*cking joke” pic.twitter.com/9GXjE6lgkn — Clippd (@gotclippd) March 16, 2026

During the stream, Clavicular didn’t hold back. He said, "Network TV is a genuine [expletive] joke.” However, some viewers pointed out the irony of his reaction, as he criticized the Oscars while actively streaming and engaging with it.

Several people mocked him for saying that no one was live reacting to the Oscars stream, while he was doing exactly that. The lack of self-awareness from the Gen Z streamer felt pretty par for the course to many people online.

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“no one’s reacting to the Oscar’s” as they’re reacting to the Oscar’s https://t.co/TOnB3sodfe — ms struggle ? (@kimdgriff) March 17, 2026

On X, reactions to the skit varied but leaned negative. @MAXXXXXlNE tweeted, "This is the worst thing I’ve ever heard." In response, @wendifications countered, "Sounds like it worked as it was designed to then." That reply reflected a broader sentiment that even critics helped amplify the bit by sharing and discussing it.

Another tweet read, "lmao I can’t believe the Conan bit worked and got [Gen Z streamers] talking about it."

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lmao i can’t believe the Conan bit worked and got them talking about it https://t.co/ko7ITo9oPQ — drew (@ImNotOwned) March 16, 2026

Online reactions split between cringe and accuracy

Even so, not everyone rejected the skit. While some dismissed the joke outright as "painfully" unfunny, others argued that the backlash proved its effectiveness.

On Reddit, the tone shifted. Many Redditors admitted the slang usage felt surprisingly accurate. u/poopypoopy1125 wrote, "I hate and love how (mostly) accurate the use of these brainrot words are lol. I'm 19 so I know what some of these words are."

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u/bohemu added, "As an 80s baby I love that I can understand this and that it actually is a real sentence that isn't just 'lol gen alpha slang lol' mashed together. Someone really took the time."

Finally, u/MasterpieceTimely144 raised a broader point about slang language itself. They wrote, "I wish people would realize that the 'cringe' words they hear young kids saying are mostly adopted from AAVE."

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