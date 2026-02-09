A clip of streamer Clavicular getting “frame mogged” by a frat guy has turned into the latest copypasta meme

Streamer Clavicular positioned himself as a brutally honest authority in the looksmaxxing world. However, a recent Kick clip flipped that image into a punchline.

During the stream, the influencer crossed paths with a muscular Arizona State University frat head. A tweet that shared the clip of the encounter claimed that the meeting caused Clavicular to be "brutally frame mogged."

The phrase was so wildly bizarre that it spread quickly on social media and became a modified copypasta meme, with the key words of Clavicular and "frame mogged" appearing in the majority of the posts. Meanwhile, people remixed the encounter into jokes that barely needed context.

Who is Clavicular, and what does "frame mogged" mean?

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is a divisive influencer who attracted attention on social media by rating facial structures and using pseudo-scientific jargon to rank attractiveness.

The 20-year-old has a following of 169,000 on Kick and is aligned with "manosphere" creators like Andrew Tate. Some viewers treated his advice as discipline, while critics viewed it as insecurity dressed up as data.

Back in the fall, he received a wave of backlash after he injected his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides on stream. The Kick broadcast triggered widespread condemnation, as viewers accused him of exploiting a minor, glamorizing unsafe procedures, and unlicensed medical practices.

In January 2026, Clavicular was featured singing a nazi-inspired song by Kanye West in a video with Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, and other conservative streamers.

Just this past weekend, the Kick streamer was arrested in Arizona for allegedly entering a nightclub with a fake ID (again, he's 20).

Getting a 25 thousand dollar bond and 2 felony charges for being inside of a bar is insane. Straight up political persecution. — Clavicular (@Clavicular0) February 9, 2026

Against that backdrop, the Gen Z-coded "frame mogged" meme landed. On Reddit, u/PopAfraid756 explained, "Mog just means that you’re so attractive that when you’re around others, you make them look significantly less attractive."

And in the meme's case, "frame" referred to overall body build. So, being frame mogged meant losing the comparison badly, especially in physical presence, and appearing less attractive and weaker because of it.

Clavicular getting frame mogged was turned into a meme

The meme spread after the viral clip showed Clavicular encountering a noticeably muscular ASU frat leader. @biggerboy111 tweeted, "Clavicular ran into a frat leader at ASU and got brutally frame mogged by him👀😂"

Clavicular ran into a frat leader at ASU and got brutally frame mogged by him?? pic.twitter.com/P96Icy8SiB — Biggie clips ? (@biggerboy111) February 6, 2026

Soon, the phrase escaped the original video and became a flexible punchline. People began dropping it into familiar pop culture references, including Star Wars dialogue and jokes about discovering new looksmaxxing "metas."

@DownAndOut__ wrote, "Where is Clavicular? Is he safe? Is he alright? It seems, in your anger... You brutally frame mogged him."

Where is Clavicular? Is he safe? Is he alright?



It seems, in your anger... You brutally frame mogged him. https://t.co/hXjvIDmdd3 pic.twitter.com/shL1fXZ4Js — Milk Fiend (@DownAndOut__) February 7, 2026

"One day you’re discovering the meta of Jestermaxxing and the next you’re brutally frame mogged," @lilbabygandhi jokingly added. "Tell your friends you love them folks."

@gigachad tweeted, "If you or anyone you know is struggling with being brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader, call this helpline at 1-800-FRAME-MOG or text MOGGED to 988. Don’t let one brutal encounter end your bloodline."

"Clavicular got framemogged and you’re worried about deportations," @centristpeater said in a faux-somber tone.

"My little brother just got home from camp," @dsonoiki wrote. "he looks so happy. I don’t have the heart to tell him Clavicular was brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader."

@realKalos quipped, "I cried only three times in the last ten years. When we broke up. When my grandfather died. And when Clavicular was brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader."

