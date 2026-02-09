Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Memes

A clip of streamer Clavicular getting “frame mogged” by a frat guy has turned into the latest copypasta meme

People remixed the encounter into jokes that barely needed context.

8:00 AM CST on February 9, 2026

left: tweet reading "my little brother just got home from camp he looks so happy I don’t have the heart to tell him Clavicular was brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader." right: muscular blonde guy next to a tall guy
clavicular/Kick/@dsonoiki/X

Streamer Clavicular positioned himself as a brutally honest authority in the looksmaxxing world. However, a recent Kick clip flipped that image into a punchline.

Featured Video

During the stream, the influencer crossed paths with a muscular Arizona State University frat head. A tweet that shared the clip of the encounter claimed that the meeting caused Clavicular to be "brutally frame mogged."

The phrase was so wildly bizarre that it spread quickly on social media and became a modified copypasta meme, with the key words of Clavicular and "frame mogged" appearing in the majority of the posts. Meanwhile, people remixed the encounter into jokes that barely needed context.

Who is Clavicular, and what does "frame mogged" mean?

Advertisement

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is a divisive influencer who attracted attention on social media by rating facial structures and using pseudo-scientific jargon to rank attractiveness.

The 20-year-old has a following of 169,000 on Kick and is aligned with "manosphere" creators like Andrew Tate. Some viewers treated his advice as discipline, while critics viewed it as insecurity dressed up as data.

Clavicular wearing a black button up shirt and giving a three-fingered peace sign as he poses for a photo next to a muscular man.
@biggerboy111/X

Back in the fall, he received a wave of backlash after he injected his 17-year-old girlfriend with cosmetic peptides on stream. The Kick broadcast triggered widespread condemnation, as viewers accused him of exploiting a minor, glamorizing unsafe procedures, and unlicensed medical practices.

Advertisement

In January 2026, Clavicular was featured singing a nazi-inspired song by Kanye West in a video with Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Nick Fuentes, Sneako, and other conservative streamers.

Just this past weekend, the Kick streamer was arrested in Arizona for allegedly entering a nightclub with a fake ID (again, he's 20).

Against that backdrop, the Gen Z-coded "frame mogged" meme landed. On Reddit, u/PopAfraid756 explained, "Mog just means that you’re so attractive that when you’re around others, you make them look significantly less attractive."

Advertisement

And in the meme's case, "frame" referred to overall body build. So, being frame mogged meant losing the comparison badly, especially in physical presence, and appearing less attractive and weaker because of it.

Clavicular getting frame mogged was turned into a meme

The meme spread after the viral clip showed Clavicular encountering a noticeably muscular ASU frat leader. @biggerboy111 tweeted, "Clavicular ran into a frat leader at ASU and got brutally frame mogged by him👀😂"

Advertisement

Soon, the phrase escaped the original video and became a flexible punchline. People began dropping it into familiar pop culture references, including Star Wars dialogue and jokes about discovering new looksmaxxing "metas." 

Historic photo of soldiers holding newspapers. The headline "Hilter Dead" is replaced by "Clavicular Mogged."
@AnikVJoshi/X

@DownAndOut__ wrote, "Where is Clavicular? Is he safe? Is he alright? It seems, in your anger... You brutally frame mogged him."

Advertisement

"One day you’re discovering the meta of Jestermaxxing and the next you’re brutally frame mogged," @lilbabygandhi jokingly added. "Tell your friends you love them folks."

Photo of President Bush being told about the Twin Towers. Text in quotes reads, "Sir, a second frat leader has brutally frame mogged Clavicular."
@promptprincess/X

@gigachad tweeted, "If you or anyone you know is struggling with being brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader, call this helpline at 1-800-FRAME-MOG or text MOGGED to 988. Don’t let one brutal encounter end your bloodline."

Clavicular frame mogging meme meets "don't worry about it kitten" meme.
@yearncel/X
Advertisement

"Clavicular got framemogged and you’re worried about deportations," @centristpeater said in a faux-somber tone.

Tweet meme of Robert De Niro that says, "You’re laughing. Clavicular was frame mogged by a frat leader and you’re laughing."
@AetiusRF/X

"My little brother just got home from camp," @dsonoiki wrote. "he looks so happy. I don’t have the heart to tell him Clavicular was brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader."

Quote retweet of a video that says, "This tweet is an instant classic." The original tweet is a video of attractive young women surrounding Clavicular and talking to the camera. Text reads, "Clavicular was mid jestergooning when a group of Foids came and spiked his Cortisol levels 😭Is Ignoring the Foids while munting and mogging Moids more useful then SMV chadfishing in the club?"
@brndxix/X
Advertisement

@realKalos quipped, "I cried only three times in the last ten years. When we broke up. When my grandfather died. And when Clavicular was brutally frame mogged by an ASU frat leader."

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she's not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

Claims that the U.S. leaving the WHO led to cancer cures are going massively viral—here’s what’s actually going on

"Suddenly everybody and their mama curing cancer?" Well, no.

February 9, 2026
Trending

“Everyone who says this always dies”: ICU nurse warns of a spiritual “shift” before patients die

"Stop playing around with y'all's lives…"

February 9, 2026
Culture

Pre-dated Epstein death announcement, noose detail, and a plan to “thwart the media” fuel conspiracy theories

"The meme comes alive."

February 9, 2026
Trending

Daughter exposes mom’s 1982 yearbook crush as a “total fox.” Then his kids find the video

"THATS MY DAD!!!!!"

February 9, 2026
Memes

Why are people quoting an ex-Peloton instructor? Everything you need to know about the “Get Them Banned” meme

"We don't do that here."

February 9, 2026
Trending

Sabrina Impacciatore’s Olympic Ceremony performance draws mixed reactions: “Needs no computers to delight”

Fans praised the performance but didn't understand why an AI montage was necessary.

February 9, 2026
Advertisement