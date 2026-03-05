Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Tech

“Twitch really humbled her”: Doja Cat can’t figure out how to turn off livestream ads after new update

"You can win a Grammy, but you still can't skip the 30-second unskippable ad for insurance. Humbling for the ego!"

5:00 AM CST on March 5, 2026

doja cat twitch ads streaming fortnite
dojacattington/Twitch

The new ad updates on Twitch are the bane of many users' lives, and it looks like even celebrities aren't immune to them.

Featured Video

Doja Cat, who is known for being active on platforms on Twitch, expressed her frustration in a recent live that ended up going viral on X.

In the stream, she asks whether anybody knows how to "get rid" of ads after users in the chat complained about them.

Advertisement

"You can't if you're verified?!" she exclaimed after fumbling around in the settings for a few minutes. "What the [expletive] does that mean?"

She then went on to learn that accounts like hers can, at least, reduce these ads to one an hour — but honestly, it doesn't seem like much of a consolation.

"That's why you read contracts"

In response to the X post, users were shocked by the dystopian nature of it all. "Doja fighting for our peace like a real one," one quipped.

Advertisement

"Why can't all streamers be like this?" a second asked.

dojacattington/Twitch

"That's why you read contracts," a third said.

While a fourth pointed out: "So that means that she’s not getting paid if she has them off right?!? But if the ads are still running, that means Twitch is pocketing the earnings because they are still running it. Red flag for Twitch."

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a fifth added: "Twitch really humbled her. You can win a Grammy, but you still can't skip the 30-second unskippable ad for insurance. Humbling for the ego!"

And a sixth joked: "Even Doja can’t escape the adpocalypse… we’re all suffering together babe."

Twitch's "adpocalypse"

But it isn't just verified accounts that are affected by this so-called "adpocalypse."

Advertisement

As previously reported by The Daily Dot, Twitch is being a lot more forceful in how users interact with ads. In a new experiment, one which some users are dubbing as "dystopian," ads are popping up whenever a stream is paused.

If you try to minimize or mute an ad, non-ad interstitials pop up. This means that whether you like it or not, the ads are staying put.

Meanwhile, for Doja Cat, this isn't the first time one of her streams has gone a little haywire.

Recently, she went viral after inadvertedly showing her private email address on a live. "Am I going to have to change it?" she asked. "Because someone tried to make a P*rnH*b account."

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“APOLOGIZE!”: Fans are ratio’ing nearly every NHL post after Olympic hockey drama

"Ratio-ing the NHL team social media."

March 5, 2026
Entertainment

Hyacinth’s recital dance from “Bridgerton” goes viral, with a little help from Charli XCX

Fans love the dance.

March 5, 2026
Viral Politics

“Lunatic behavior”: Marine vet protesting Iran war appears to snap a bone during struggle with GOP senator

"I'm here in D.C. trying to speak out against the Senate and ask them why they're going to send our men and women into harm's way."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Football is life” in real life? “Ted Lasso” star trained and may sign with pro soccer team

"If this is real I'm all for it. I'll definitely be buying a jersey."

March 5, 2026
Trending

“They’re not saving that baby”: Former Disney World safari driver says staff are trained to drive away if someone falls into crocodile pit

No one’s fallen in yet, but you definitely don’t want to be the first. 

March 5, 2026
Trending

“Peak PR strategy”: Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married? Fans think it may be movie promo

March 4, 2026
Advertisement