The new ad updates on Twitch are the bane of many users' lives, and it looks like even celebrities aren't immune to them.

Doja Cat, who is known for being active on platforms on Twitch, expressed her frustration in a recent live that ended up going viral on X.

In the stream, she asks whether anybody knows how to "get rid" of ads after users in the chat complained about them.

Doja Cat was left disappointed with Twitch after attempting to turn off ads so her chat could watch ad-free, only to learn that verified creators can’t fully disable them ??

pic.twitter.com/3FfWonGIJn — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) March 4, 2026

"You can't if you're verified?!" she exclaimed after fumbling around in the settings for a few minutes. "What the [expletive] does that mean?"

She then went on to learn that accounts like hers can, at least, reduce these ads to one an hour — but honestly, it doesn't seem like much of a consolation.

"That's why you read contracts"

In response to the X post, users were shocked by the dystopian nature of it all. "Doja fighting for our peace like a real one," one quipped.

"Why can't all streamers be like this?" a second asked.

"That's why you read contracts," a third said.

While a fourth pointed out: "So that means that she’s not getting paid if she has them off right?!? But if the ads are still running, that means Twitch is pocketing the earnings because they are still running it. Red flag for Twitch."

Elsewhere, a fifth added: "Twitch really humbled her. You can win a Grammy, but you still can't skip the 30-second unskippable ad for insurance. Humbling for the ego!"

And a sixth joked: "Even Doja can’t escape the adpocalypse… we’re all suffering together babe."

Twitch's "adpocalypse"

But it isn't just verified accounts that are affected by this so-called "adpocalypse."

As previously reported by The Daily Dot, Twitch is being a lot more forceful in how users interact with ads. In a new experiment, one which some users are dubbing as "dystopian," ads are popping up whenever a stream is paused.

If you try to minimize or mute an ad, non-ad interstitials pop up. This means that whether you like it or not, the ads are staying put.

Meanwhile, for Doja Cat, this isn't the first time one of her streams has gone a little haywire.

Recently, she went viral after inadvertedly showing her private email address on a live. "Am I going to have to change it?" she asked. "Because someone tried to make a P*rnH*b account."

