“My email just got blown up”: Doja Cat accidentally livestreams her personal email address to thousands of viewers

"It's wild how quickly things can spiral on livestreams."

8:00 AM CST on February 24, 2026

doja cat livestreams her email address
dojacattington/Twitch

Thanks to social media, musicians are able to have a much more intimate relationship with their fanbase — but there's always the chance of hiccups. Case in point, Doja Cat, who, in a recent live, managed to accidentally doxx herself.

The moment was captured and spread on online platforms like X and Reddit.

After realizing that she showed her personal email address on-screen, the singer said: "I'm [expletive]. [I'm gonna get] hacked by a Barb. Let me check my email and see what happens. Yeah, my email just got [expletive] blown up. My email just got blown up. Am I going to have to change it? Because someone tried to make a P*rnH*b account."

"Not the Barb paranoia kicking in"

Over on X, users were also amused by the Barb comment.

"Barbs this, Barbs that damn we really run this [expletive]," one wrote. "She has problem w Nicki n Barbs or what?" a second asked. While a third joked, "Not the Barb paranoia kicking in."

Barbs this barbs that damn we really run this
@B613ax/X
Also on the site, users shared their general reactions to this. "I remember when she would hang out on Tinychat all the time," a fourth shared. "She was actually hilarious. None of you were there, just me."

"It's wild how quickly things can spiral on livestreams!" a fifth commented. "Doja's humor definitely helps lighten the mood, though." While a sixth quipped: "Dang everybody on the streaming wave now lmao."

Doja's history of awkward live moments

This isn't the first time Doja has had an awkward moment during a live. Back in 2024, the rapper was left embarrassed when, during an Instagram live, a friend appeared to flash viewers.

During the live, Doja was cheerfully conversing with fans about smoking before a male appeared in the background, removed his underwear, and then proceeded to twerk. The rapper was left speechless by the moment and proceeded to look ahead and puff on her cigarette in disdain.

It just goes to show how it doesn't matter how chronically online an artist might be — mistakes are always bound to happen.

Charlotte Colombo

Charlotte is a regular Daily Dot contributor with bylines in Insider, VICE, Glamour, The Independent, and more. She holds a Masters's degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London.

