Trump praises, then immediately disses, the way Obama “bops down stairs”…again

President Donald Trump is once again talking about one of his more unusual grievances with former President Barack Obama: the way he used to walk down stairs.

During a rally speech in Hebron, Kentucky on Wednesday, Trump revisited Obama’s signature "bobbing" jog down the steps of Air Force One, first saying he admired it before calling it unpresidential.

Obama stays bobbing through Trump's head

During the same speech in which he falsely claimed that the prices of chicken, cars, and rent had fallen during his second term, Trump meandered onto the topic of Obama.

The current president has been seemingly obsessed with his first-term predecessor since Obama made fun of him at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

One thing he can't get over is that energetic jog in and out of Air Force One—a hallmark of the youth Obama had over the 79-year-old.

"The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually. But the only thing is the way he bobbed down—remember he'd bob. You talk about unpresidential," said Trump. "And I couldn't believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall."

It is quite a bit easier to get around when you're in your 40s or 50s compared to your 70s. Like all of us, the president simply cannot escape the relentless passage of time. Perhaps it haunts him, late at night, or when he's applying makeup to his hand.

Trump last mentioned Obama's lively walk in September 2025 with similar comments. He made sure to mention that he had no respect for the man in general during that speech, too.

Trump: "One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him, but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop."



"I have zero respect for him," Trump said of Obama, "but he would bop down those stairs. I've never seen it. Da-da, da-da, da-da, bop, bop, bop."

The current president faced criticism from the left for wearing a tacky hat at the dignified transfer for fallen service members last weekend. Some even called it unpresidential.

A long-running Trump grievance

Trump critics widely considered this latest rambling about presidential walks to be a sign of jealousy. The current Commander in Chief has made several references to his impending mortality of late.

"He mad at the way Obama was able to run up and down down airforce 1 steps cause he's not elderly with bad joints???" laughed @Ced_Byke on X.

"This hateful. Jealous. Dude," wrote author and journalist Sophia A. Nelson.

"Obama is far younger and has swagger," said @PrincessBravato. "Trump has always been jealous of Obama."

Others are simply begging the president to talk about what matters, just this once.

"You know how crazy it is that we’re at war and using our limited oil reserves, losing tens of thousands of jobs a month, and your CURRENT PRESIDENT is talking about how a guy THREE PRESIDENTS AGO had swag he didn’t like????!!!" asked @Uncatfishable.

"AMERICA PLEASE!!!!!! IM BEGGING."

"This man just started a war in the Middle East—this man," said @DecodingFoxNews.

