“The best casting they could’ve done for this movie”: Fans love Brie Larson as Rosalina due to her extreme Nintendo knowledge

Brie Larson clearly loves Nintendo, which has fans hyped for her to play Rosalina in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The upcoming animated film is a follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was released in 2023 and became a huge success. The film earned over $1 billion at the box office and is now the most successful movie ever based on a video game.

The sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, is heading to theatres on April 1st. The upcoming film has a star-studded cast, including Brie Larson as Rosalina, who all appeared in the March 9 Nintendo Direct.

Brie Larson's Nintendo fandom was on full display

Larson is an Academy Award-winning actor known for Room as well as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Lessons in Chemistry, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has been an outspoken gamer for quite some time and even manifested the role.

In fact, she's been talking about it since before the first movie was released.

Brie Larson takes Super Mario Galaxy very seriously: pic.twitter.com/vexvK6aLdI — IGN (@IGN) November 12, 2025

When it was Larson's turn to speak about the movie in Nintendo's latest Direct, she shared, "Being part of a Nintendo Direct? This is a huge moment for me. I watch these! I've played all of these games my entire life."

"Super Mario Galaxy is one of my favorite games, so getting to play Rosalina has been incredibly special," she continued.

“I know every detail in this game.” - Brie Larson pic.twitter.com/3sTy49RZm2 — Ashe (@GerrardSimoly) March 10, 2026

What are fans saying about Brie Larson coming to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The reactions to Larson's press tour for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie have been quite positive, which is nice to see after she got so much unnecessary hate when she first debuted as Captain Marvel in the MCU. People (mostly men on the internet) launched a hate campaign against Larson despite her talent and undeniably charming personality. Here's what folks are saying about her now...

"Brie Larson as Rosalina is the best casting they could've done for this movie. She really is into this movie. This isn't just a paycheck for her," @KirPinkFury wrote on X.

"I have decided that I love her. She is legitimately talking about a game she loves, and her passion for that manifested in her role in the film. Genuinely, she loves Mario. That’s so cool to see. Go Brie," @MissFushiGaming shared.

"Still makes me mad how much she got harassed for literally no reason for years. How can you hate this person!" @PaulTassi posted.

“THIS IS A HUGE MOMENT FOR ME” ?



Brie Larson x #SuperMarioGalaxyMovie



?? pic.twitter.com/OphO7Z9RsK — Brie Larson Brasil | Fã-clube (@brielarsonbr) March 9, 2026

"She’s like sunshine and rainbows if they became a person," @bayomob added.

"Check her passion!!!!" @BLWorldW shared.

"She was the only cast member in the direct that didn’t sound like they were phoning it in to me, that's how ik she’s about her Nintendo shit," @SomeKirbyFan observed.

"The rest of the actor's faces are killing me, you can tell they don't know what she's even talking about while she's such a fan of the games," @ooneupgirl added.

In conclusion:

i too would only be asking questions of the actress who actually knows and has passion for the source material over the guy who pronounced goombas weird in that one clip while promoting the first movie https://t.co/dn2cXPe9py — shan (@sapphicrogue) March 12, 2026

