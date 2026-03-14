Woman buys $1.50 soda. Then she notices the store added a $1 tip even after she picked “no tip”

A Reddit post about a $1 tip added to a $1.50 grocery purchase is fueling fresh anger about "tip creep."

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u/modernthangs purchased a can of Coke for $1.50 at the grocery store. When she was prompted to add a tip at checkout, she selected "no tip" on the payment screen, only to later realize that she was charged for the $1 tip anyway, bringing her total to $2.50.

She contacted the store and was told the tip is automatically added to all purchases and that the only way to waive the fee is to contact the store.

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The Reddit post from March 3, 2026, accumulated 1.6 thousand upvotes and 146 comments. OP wrote: “What kind of tip would I even leave on a $1.50 can of pop? They didn't even put it in a bag for me."

“I contacted the store, and they explained that they add a $1.00 tip to all orders and the only way to have it removed is to contact the store,” u/modernthangs explained.

“So frustrating. Is this illegal? Why would they even give me the option to not tip on the checkout screen if their policy is to just add a dollar anyway? And who on earth tips at a grocery store!?”

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Redditors on r/EndTipping advised OP to file a chargeback for the unauthorized payment. The tip was a big deal to commenters who complained they’re increasingly asked to cough up gratuity in non-service contexts.

According to RetailWire, the practice is called “tip creeping” and data shows that customers feel more obligated to tip when prompted at a kiosk than they otherwise would.

And sure enough, people on the thread reported seeing tip screens pop up on payment terminals at retail and grocery stores, and even self-checkout stations, especially where the payment processor Square is used.

u/Null_98115 wrote, “File a chargeback. It’ll cost them a lot more than a dollar.”

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"I chose to tip 0, they still charged me a 67% tip." That's a clear case chargeback if I ever saw one. Do it with AmEx, it will hurt them more,” commented u/LightningGoats.

“That’s just ridiculous. I would not be shopping at that store anymore,” wrote u/AustinCourier.

OP wrote in a comment, “Yeah, I will not be back. Although they have really good prepared food! If I ever get over my outrage, I may go back and use cash only!”

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