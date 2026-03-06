Stardew Valley is one of the internet's most beloved games, but fans are divided by one of the new marriage candidates.

To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the widely-popular farming simulator, ConcernedApe released a YouTube video that took a look back at the game's creation and teased a new release. The much-anticipated 1.7 update includes two new marriage candidates: Clint and Sandy.

However, despite both of them being discussed as popular potential marriage candidates in the past, not everyone is entirely happy about Clint's inclusion.

For the uninitiated, you should know that Clint is low-key a loser. He's the local blacksmith of Pelican Town who has become infamous for his obsessive behavior in relation to character Emily—especially if you decide to try date her for yourself.

His views on women are so problematic that if you get up to three hearts of friendship with him, you can basically tell him that he needs to treat the women in his life the same as he treats men.

Some fans are against it

While marrying Clint might pave the way for his redemption arc, many fans aren't sure. "Imagine getting off of the worst shift of ur life and finding out Clint is now a marriable character in Stardew Valley," one quipped.

"Just check up on your friends today, man," a second wrote. "They added Clint as a bachelor in Stardew Valley, and it’s a really dark time for some of us right now."

While a third complained: "Ain't no one on this [expletive] planet opened up Stardew Valley and said 'Ugh I wish I could marry Clint.'"

A fourth shared a GIF of a woman spitting out her drink and added: "The fandom is going to be FUMING."

"CLINT STARDEW VALLEY IS A CREEPY LITTLE WEASEL WHO NEEDS TO ROT RETWEET," a fifth declared.

Meanwhile, a sixth asked the question that was in everyone's minds: "Who the hell plays Stardew Valley and wants to marry Clint?"

Other fans were into it

However, not all fans were against the idea. Many jokes were made about women who want to "fix" men, hoping to do the very same with Pelican Town's biggest loser.

"Seeing the community's reaction to Clint, Imma romance Clint after Stardew updates heheehehhee," wrote X user @ScribbyAshWolfe.

"CLINT BEING THE NEW STARDEW VALLEY CANDIDATE IS LITERALLY MAKING ME SO HAPPY AISFHDSGHDSGDSFJKLJSDF," exclaimed @orchidcide. "Wizard fans seething, but that's not my problem."

In an impassioned TikTok, user Kate insists: "I don't think we need to be criticizing this man for planning his day around seeing his beloved [Emily] when you're planning your day around seeing people you don't even like, including him. You all are haters. Y'all are hating on this man, but I know you have been outside his door at 10 till 8 in the morning yelling his name with an armful of geodes."

"I know he's a fixer-upper, but he has a job. And a beard. Which is more than I can say for a lot of these losers," she concluded. "Let me cook."

