A new prank targeting Meta glasses wearers claims they’ll be banned if they look at a flag. It’s wrong.

"I just tried it, nothing happened."

2:00 PM CST on February 27, 2026

Streamer Clavicular puts a phone to a man wearing Meta glasses's face
@clavicular/Kick

A claim by streamer Clavicular ignited rumors that anyone can get a recording of a Meta glasses user banned by showing them an ISIS flag. While some said they tried it on themselves and didn't catch a ban, those who hate the idea of being secretly recorded any time they go outside clung to the hope that it could work.

Featured Video

Either way, you might not want to risk trying it yourself.

Did Clavicular get someone banned with an ISIS flag?

On Thursday, the X account @ClavicularNews posted a clip from a Clavicular stream in which he held up his phone to someone's Meta glasses and then told them they'd been banned from the company's social platforms. Then he revealed what he showed to the wearable device.

Man holds a phone in another man's face
@clavicular/Kick

"It's the ISIS flag," he laughed. "Oh my god, I found a way."

As that post climbed towards a million views, X users ran with the idea.

A lot of people are desperate for methods to deter people in the Oakley and Ray-Ban AI glasses from recording them, because it's creepy as heck. Last December, one woman became an online legend for simply breaking a pair.

The day before the Clavicular clip started spreading on X, another user pushed the same rumor.

"Btw if anyone with Ray-Ban glasses is recording you, just pull up a picture of the ISIS flag on your phone and hold it up to their glasses," wrote @somewheresy. "It’ll permanently ban their account almost immediately."

The man wearing the glasses in the Clavicular video doesn't confirm any ban. The streamer may also not be the most reliable source of information. He's best known for promoting "looksmaxxing" content and fielding criticism for pushing potentially harmful practices like "bone smashing."

Meta does have strict "Dangerous Individual and Organizations (DOI) policies" that definitely apply to designated terrorist groups like ISIS.

"Under this DOI Policy, we designate and ban individuals and organizations involved in activity, and remove glorification and support of them when we become aware of it," the company website states.

"That doesn't actually work"

Still, Clavicular and others may be giving Meta and its AI glasses technology too much credit. Any content recorded from Meta's glasses is saved to the camera roll, similar to taking a photo of the same flag with your phone.

Commenters cast additional doubt on the idea that the devices could detect an ISIS symbol instantly and issue a ban in seconds. Some said it's posting the flag that results in a ban, not recording one.

Tweet reading "That doesn't actually work. You would have to post it. Just recording doesn't get a ban for catching that."
@TxTSaint/X

"That doesn't actually work," claimed @TxTSaint. "You would have to post it. Just recording doesn't get a ban for catching that."

"That only applies to videos that are uploaded to social media," said @CalculatedNtry.

The X user who furthered the claim about ISIS flags and Meta bans responded to detractors by challenging them to try it with their own glasses. Some took them up on it.

Tweet reading "I just tried it, nothing happened I also live streamed to instagram from the glasses and scrolled through google search images of the flag for about 2 minutes, also nothing happened"
@Garzbo/X

"I just tried it, nothing happened," wrote @Garzbo. "I also live-streamed to instagram from the glasses and scrolled through Google search images of the flag for about 2 minutes, also nothing happened."

"I did try it. Meta did nothing," @V_O_Y_ agreed.

Others warned against testing the social media company's policies, saying not to bother.

Tweet reading "I really wouldn't recommend trying that even as a joke. Messing with platform policies or using sensitive content like that could get your own account banned or investigated, not just theirs. Definitely not worth the risk."
@ananya632018/X

"I really wouldn't recommend trying that even as a joke," said @ananya632018. "Messing with platform policies or using sensitive content like that could get your own account banned or investigated, not just theirs. Definitely not worth the risk."

The Daily Dot reached out to Meta via email for further information.

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

