Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Woman was told she was “too fat” growing up. Then she looked at her childhood photos

"Children's bodies are not projects to manage."

5:00 AM CST on March 6, 2026

Blonde woman with a braid resting her chin in her hand, text overlay reads, "POV: You were always told that you were already too fat as a child and teenager."
@kiki_cooks_fit/Instagram

A video by a millennial woman reflecting on being labeled "too fat" as a child is resonating widely online.

Featured Video

In her Instagram reel from Feb. 18, 2026, creator Kiki (@kiki_cooks_fit) revisited old photos of herself and realized the narrative she grew up believing about her body never really matched the reality.

"POV: you were always told you were already ‘too fat’ as a child and teenager," read the on-screen text.

@kiki_cooks_fit/Instagram "POV: you were always told you were already ‘too fat’ as a child and teenager.”
Advertisement

Kiki wrote in the post's caption: “I found old photos of myself as a child… and I’m honestly shocked. I was never the ‘fat kid’ I was told I was."

"Yes, my body changed like every normal kid’s does. But I wasn’t big. I wasn’t ‘too much.’ And yet, for as long as I can remember, my parents made me believe I was. It’s crazy how something repeated often enough becomes your truth. I grew up thinking my body was wrong — even when the pictures prove it wasn’t. That kind of narrative stays with you. In your body. In your mind. For ever.”

The emotional Instagram reel accumulated 4 million views and sparked a conversation among people who grew up with similar warped narratives instilled in them by adults.

@kiki_cooks_fit/Instagram "...and then you find photos..." photo of happy healthy young woman
Advertisement

Psychologists have found that parents who make direct comments, criticisms, or comparisons about a child’s weight increase the likelihood of disordered eating and poor body image in daughters specifically.

Studies show that negative effects can show up as early as age 5 or 6, and harm caused by unhealthy diet narratives can run deep.

@kiki_cooks_fit/Instagram "...and then you find photos..." photo of happy healthy young woman

Kiki told the Daily Dot via Instagram DM that she hopes people learn from her story to heal themselves and help the next generation grow into confident, healthy adults.

Advertisement

"Children’s bodies are not projects to manage. Words about weight can stay with someone for a very long time," she said.

"There’s a fine line between caring about a child’s health and unintentionally shaping their self-worth around their body."

"I grew up thinking my body was wrong"

Kiki's story resonated with many women on their own journeys to heal the damaged body image they internalized during childhood. Instagram users responded to the reel with their own heartfelt, vulnerable experiences.

Advertisement

@milajolene12 replied, “Our parents’ obsession with our weight was honestly insane.”

“Oof. I hate looking at old photos of me bc I now realize was way prettier than I felt. I feel so bad for that young girl hating her body,” commented @murphdawg.

“I didn’t need someone commenting on my body as a young girl. So damaging,” wrote @paytonklippert.

_witzend1313 replied, “I look back and cry because that whole time I was so self conscious.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Trending

“You rich bro, stop this”: James Harden mocked after AI-generated career video gets his own name wrong

"You make millions and can't hire artists?"

March 6, 2026
Entertainment

What is the “Adam Driver bar?” How the actor set a new standard in voiceovers

That's one way to set the bar...

March 6, 2026
Tech

The next “Stardew Valley” update lets Clint get married, and the fandom is split over the “worst” character’s new upgrade

"I know he's a fixer-upper, but he has a job. And a beard. Which is more than I can say for a lot of these losers."

March 6, 2026
Culture

Raw milk Redditors keep accidentally rediscovering pasteurization

"Just buy milk from the grocery store then."

March 5, 2026
Culture

“No drama”: Influencer accused of “normalizing war” over post about “no fear” vacation in Dubai amid missile strikes

"Everyone is panicking about Dubai..."

March 5, 2026
Memes

“I thought I was tripping”: Fortnite players spotted a “terrifying” Kim Kardashian skin glitch

Kim K is bugging out.

March 5, 2026
Advertisement