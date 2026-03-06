Woman was told she was “too fat” growing up. Then she looked at her childhood photos

A video by a millennial woman reflecting on being labeled "too fat" as a child is resonating widely online.

In her Instagram reel from Feb. 18, 2026, creator Kiki (@kiki_cooks_fit) revisited old photos of herself and realized the narrative she grew up believing about her body never really matched the reality.

"POV: you were always told you were already ‘too fat’ as a child and teenager," read the on-screen text.

Kiki wrote in the post's caption: “I found old photos of myself as a child… and I’m honestly shocked. I was never the ‘fat kid’ I was told I was."

"Yes, my body changed like every normal kid’s does. But I wasn’t big. I wasn’t ‘too much.’ And yet, for as long as I can remember, my parents made me believe I was. It’s crazy how something repeated often enough becomes your truth. I grew up thinking my body was wrong — even when the pictures prove it wasn’t. That kind of narrative stays with you. In your body. In your mind. For ever.”

The emotional Instagram reel accumulated 4 million views and sparked a conversation among people who grew up with similar warped narratives instilled in them by adults.

Psychologists have found that parents who make direct comments, criticisms, or comparisons about a child’s weight increase the likelihood of disordered eating and poor body image in daughters specifically.

Studies show that negative effects can show up as early as age 5 or 6, and harm caused by unhealthy diet narratives can run deep.

Kiki told the Daily Dot via Instagram DM that she hopes people learn from her story to heal themselves and help the next generation grow into confident, healthy adults.

"Children’s bodies are not projects to manage. Words about weight can stay with someone for a very long time," she said.

"There’s a fine line between caring about a child’s health and unintentionally shaping their self-worth around their body."

"I grew up thinking my body was wrong"

Kiki's story resonated with many women on their own journeys to heal the damaged body image they internalized during childhood. Instagram users responded to the reel with their own heartfelt, vulnerable experiences.

@milajolene12 replied, “Our parents’ obsession with our weight was honestly insane.”

“Oof. I hate looking at old photos of me bc I now realize was way prettier than I felt. I feel so bad for that young girl hating her body,” commented @murphdawg.

“I didn’t need someone commenting on my body as a young girl. So damaging,” wrote @paytonklippert.

_witzend1313 replied, “I look back and cry because that whole time I was so self conscious.”

