Wedding Guest Orders Pizza After Buffet Runs Out

A wedding guest sparked debate on Reddit after ordering pizza for himself and his wife when the reception buffet ran out of food. The man said several tables received seconds before other guests got their first servings, leaving people hungry despite the wedding’s open bar. The situation escalated when the groom’s in-laws confronted him about ordering food from a nearby restaurant. His decision eventually inspired a second celebration that featured plenty of pizza.

The man shared his experience in a post on r/AITAH on Jan. 27, 2024. The story later appeared in r/BestofRedditorUpdates, where the original poster’s updates revealed how the awkward wedding incident took an unexpected turn. The repost had attracted 7,272 upvotes and 719 comments at the time of writing. Reddit users debated whether the guest broke wedding etiquette or simply addressed a problem the hosts should have prevented.

Guest Orders Pizza After Wedding Buffet Runs Out

The original poster said the wedding had around 70 guests, including family members from both sides. The buffet initially looked promising, but the food ran out before everyone received a serving. He noticed some guests returning for seconds while others were still waiting for their first plates. When the couple realized nothing remained, they decided to order food rather than continue waiting.

The man and his wife ordered four large pizzas and chicken wings from a nearby restaurant. Other hungry guests asked about the order, so the couple shared their food. However, the groom’s in-laws became upset and accused them of taking more than their fair share. The confrontation prompted the guest to question whether he had acted improperly.

Reddit commenters largely criticized the wedding’s food arrangements. One user wrote, “NTA. There is no reason other tables should’ve had seconds before you had firsts.” The commenter acknowledged that hosts might miscalculate portions but argued they should have tried to manage the shortage.

Another response focused on the in-laws, writing, “The in laws ATAH. You could have handled it better with the pizza but half the freaking people there didn’t get food.” The comment highlighted how the shortage affected other guests, not just the couple who ordered takeout.

A third commenter reacted to the groom’s father-in-law asking about the pizza, writing, “Can’t believe the FIL asked for pizza lol.” One more user offered a straightforward view of wedding catering: “No, for a wedding buffet always order more than what’s needed.”

Wedding Guest’s Pizza Order Inspires a Second Celebration

The story later took a happier turn when the groom’s father-in-law invited the guest to an “After Wedding Shindig.” The event featured barbecue, desserts, drinks, games, live music and dozens of pizzas. The father-in-law wanted to make sure nobody went hungry this time.

The original poster said the groom thanked him for ordering pizza, explaining that the decision helped bring everyone together. What began as an uncomfortable wedding dispute ultimately inspired a memorable gathering.

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the Reddit post. The account and subsequent updates reflect the original poster’s version of events.