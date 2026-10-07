Woman Won’t Invite Her Sister to Her Wedding but Invited Her Mother: ‘My Brain Is Telling Me … I’m Rude’

A post shared on r/AITAH on October 7, 2026, asks whether it was wrong to exclude a sister from a wedding. The post drew 17 comments at the time of publication.

The poster, who says she is 22, is marrying her 21-year-old fiancé this Saturday after more than four years together. "We are high school sweethearts," she wrote. "We've always been each other's rocks during hard times." She described a small ceremony in a park the couple visited often.

She explained that the guest list is "just his mom and my mom, and someone that can take pictures for us". The ceremony will be Wiccan and include a handfasting, followed by sushi, as the couple cannot afford a larger event currently.

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The officiant allowed only "one or two sentences" for vows, so they will exchange vows at the restaurant. She wrote, "I just want to make sure the universe hears what we truly feel for one another on that night."

Her mother told her the sister, 20, was hurt about being left out. The poster said the family had been told about the small guest list, and "everyone is (or seemed) fine with it."

The Redditor and her fiancé plan to have a vow renewal on their five-year anniversary at a museum grove. It will include a buffet, an open bar, a DJ, and "the whole 9 yards." She said the sister and the sister's boyfriend are on that guest list for that ceremony.

She said that her sister is a "very opinionated" person and she believes "her word is law." She recalled that her sister called the fiancé "a stranger to her," despite all three attending the same high school and he had given the sister rides home. Years ago, she set a boundary against rearranging her day around her sister's needs. Since then, she wrote, the sister has been "really cold and bitter towards me."

She plans to message her sister that night and "stay firm about her not being invited to the wedding." The restaurant is inside a casino that serves alcohol and is "strictly for ages 21 and over," she added. "I don't want to face any trouble at dinner because of this."

"My brain is telling me though that I'm rude for not inviting her to our wedding though," the poster said.

In an update, she wrote that her sister told her by phone she did not care about being left out. The sister's boyfriend is upset that he was not invited, though. "My mom thought that since he's upset, she's probably upset, so there's a mix-up of wording there," she explained. She will post another update after the boyfriend responds.

A reply compared the ceremony to marriages held at a courthouse.

"People get married at a court house without any family present," a commenter wrote. The commenter said she should only worry about how the couple wants the wedding to go.

"If you were inviting other siblings, it would be rude but you are keeping it small and simple. Happy marriage," the commenter added.

One reply asked what the sister could attend if dinner is closed to her.

"NTA it's your day with your moms. She can't join for dinner... so what, she wants to be there for the handfasting then go home?", they wrote.

A commenter described a small wedding of their own and what came after.

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"When I married we kept it tiny: my husband, our (his/hers) kids, our dads, hubby's stepmother and my aunty (who had cancer) were the only ones invited," a commenter wrote. The commenter's mother was estranged at the time.

"My sisters were mortified, but it wasn't their wedding," the commenter added. "Aunty died 2 months later, so the photo [sic] are extra precious," the commenter wrote. "Do what works for you, NTA."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this thread. The details above reflect the original poster's account as shared on r/AITAH. The poster's identity, her sister's identity, the restaurant, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.