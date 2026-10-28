A TikTok posted by @becominghim47 on October 15, 2026, shows him in his car discussing how women date now. The creator says women with established careers ask themselves what kind of husband a man will be.

The video was viewed more than 1.2 million times and had more than 185,400 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says, “Every single woman I speak with has a great career, has an apartment that they pay for.” He says each also “goes on really nice dinners with their friends, goes on trips that they pay for, and has expensive hobbies that they keep up with.”

In his view, that independence has produced “an entire generation of women who are asking themselves the question, do I even like him?” He says those women then size up a man’s future roles. “What kind of husband is he gonna be? What kind of father is he gonna be?” he says, further asking if he is a good leader and good at home.

The creator says the questions are about the long term. “They’re wondering long term, is this even something that I wanna commit to?” he says. For men who want to attract good women, he says, “These are the questions that you need to be answering yourself.” That means “doing the work everyday to have the right answer for every single one of those questions." He ends with, “women are no longer settling for men who don’t wanna be all of those things, who don’t just wanna check off boxes.”

One commenter described a trade-off in how women now choose partners. “They said we the first generation to date men for their character.. that’s why we all single,” they wrote.

Another commenter described a dating-app interaction that ended after they shared their profession. “One guy literally blocked me on hinge after i [sic] said i [sic] am an engineer. like r [sic] they afraid of self sufficient women?!” they wrote.

A separate reply described a slow recovery and a therapist’s timeline for it. “It’s been 1 full year for me and I am still recovering,” they wrote. They said their therapist told them that after a traumatic betrayal, “it can take a couple years for your mind to readjust and for your body to come out of survival mode/shock.”

Another reply described canceling plans over how much time the outing demanded. “I can’t just go out to go out just because he’s paying,” they wrote. “Now I’m paying with my time I got ready for it.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in this video. The details above reflect @becominghim47’s account as shared on TikTok. The creator’s identity and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.