TikToker Says Returning to U.S. After 10 Months in Europe Left Her Exhausted by Strangers and Over-the-Top Service

A TikTok video posted by creator @sydneywimes on July 25, 2026, shows her comparing the United States with Europe. The video drew about 989,600 views and 125,100 likes at the time of publication.

The TikToker says she recently returned to the United States after living in Europe for 10 months. “Let’s just unpack some of the differences, okay?” she says. She calls the differences “so jarring, to say the least.”

Her first observation came at the airport. She says Americans “find a reason to talk to you” or look for a chance to start a conversation. They also “make a comment, address something to you that doesn’t need to be addressed,” she says. “Like, they are just so keen to, like, talk. I just don’t have the energy for that.”

The creator listed hospitality and customer service as the second difference. She recalls sitting down to eat and hearing, “How can I help you? What do you need?” A server also said, “Great choice.” She says the attention is “so in your face.”

She compares that experience with dining in Paris, where she lived for the last three months. At a restaurant there, “the person might not come over for a good 30 minutes,” she says. The server “might be smoking a cigarette."

Back in the United States, the service feels “so over the top.” She says, “Everybody wants to talk, and everybody’s, like, so forward."

The creator says she still likes parts of America. “Don’t get me wrong, I know I am an American, and I do love some things about America." After being away for so long, she says, “It’s like I’m exhausted.”

A viewer commented on how Europeans can tell when an American is nearby.

“Now you understand why Europeans always know when an American is present,” a commenter wrote.

Another commenter questioned the creator's description of Europe as a whole.

“‘I’ve been living in Europe’ and it’s 44 different countries,” one commenter wrote.

One viewer who lives in Europe described a store encounter during a return to the United States. “As an American who’s been living in europe [sic] for years the one time I went back to the us [sic] I was at the store,” they wrote.

The commenter said a man approached them with a question. “[T]his random man comes up to me asking if I’m buying ingredients for a cake,” the commenter explained. Their first thought was to question the man. “[W]hy are u [sic] speaking to me idk u [sic],” the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims described in this TikTok. The details above reflect @sydneywimes’ account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her time in Europe and the commenters’ usernames have not been confirmed.