A TikTok creator, @teaguzzles, shared a video explaining the reasonable boundaries one should set and enforce in a friendship or relationship. The video, posted Oct. 7, drew 1 million views at the time of publication.

The woman began the video by giving an example of a conversation between two people in which one asked whether the other was free on Tuesday. When the other person replied yes, the first person revealed that they wanted to go on a date Tuesday. After both sides confirmed the plan, it was set for Tuesday. However, on Tuesday, the person who made the plan did not respond.



When the other person followed up to confirm whether they were still going to meet that night, there was still no response. “This person doesn’t need a response from me. But in my head, I know that this person does not value my time. So I will never prioritize them on my schedule ever again,” she said.

In another example, the woman described an occasion when one person asked another if they could hang out. When the other person agreed and suggested meeting for drinks, the person who had initially asked about the plan said they did not drink and asked whether they could do something else.

The creator made a face and continued the story, agreeing to the idea of having dinner together. “I don’t have to make a decision on this friendship right now. But I should keep in mind that they don’t want to see me as much when I’m not drinking with them, and this may not be to my health and betterment,” she said.

In the third example, the creator described an incident in which one person asked another for a ride on Friday. The other person replied, “I am glad to help whenever I can, but Friday I’m absolutely booked.” The person politely declined the request.

She said, “If I am completely booked and busy and unable to offer help, it is unreasonable for someone to be upset with me when I’m not able to help them.” One commenter wrote, “This should be a class at school with very clear examples.”



Another commenter wrote, “I don’t know how to say “no” when I don’t have a reason for saying no. I will agree to things I don’t to do because I feel like unless there is a specific reason I can’t I have to say yes.”

A third commenter wrote, “I had a guy ask me out and crickets the day of the date and hour before the date he asked if we were still on… he crashed out when I made other plans.”

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the TikTok. The details above reflect @teaguzzles’ account as shared on TikTok.