TikToker Acts Out Honest Date Where Man Still Loves His Ex and She Came for Free Ice Cream

A TikTok posted by creator @emi__demi on May 4, 2026, shows her acting out a date with a man offscreen. The video drew about 1.7 million views and about 280,000 likes at the time of publication.

The creator's accomplice held the phone she was recording with, so the man in the scene never appears on screen and only his voice can be heard. The skit imagines how a date would sound if both people said what they were thinking. She played a woman who is late and unenthusiastic about being there.

She can be heard telling him, "Hey, sorry I'm late." She then gave her reason for coming. "Honestly, I didn't really want to come today, but I'm only here because I'm bored, lonely, and needed some entertainment," she said.

The creator then asked, "When was your last relationship?" The man answered, "Uh, like 3 weeks ago." He then said, "I'm still in love with my ex, but I'm using you as a distraction." She reacted with surprise and replied that she texts her own ex every day, telling him not to worry about it.

Next, she asked, "Wait, so does that mean I'm the only girl you're talking to?" He said, "Oh, absolutely not." The man added, "But I'll still gaslight you about it, though." The creator replied, "No, it's fine. I'm only here for the free ice cream anyways." The man told her he planned to block her after the date. She responded, "Oh, no way! Me too! Oh, my gosh, twins!"

She then asked, "So are we ever gonna see each other again?" The man replied, "Hmm, that sounds nice, but realistically, no, probably not."

She answered, "Oh, that's fine." The TikToker then thanked him for his part in the evening. "Oh, thank you for being a fun rebound," she said. "Appreciate it. It was fun while it lasted."

One commenter shared their own take on the skit's question about exes.

"It's complicated lol. I'm still getting over my ex but only because I'm traumatized," a commenter wrote.

Another viewer disagreed with the skit's message but agreed how often it matches real dating. "I don't agree with what their [sic] saying at all but this is how it is 99% of the time lol," one commenter wrote.

A viewer applied the skit to their own dating prospects.

"So I really am gonna be single forever huh? Should I just stop trying cause everyone still likes their ex," a commenter asked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, which is a comedic roleplay performed by the creator. The details above reflect @emi__demi's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the identity of the man heard in the video, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.