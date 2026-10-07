Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Culture

TikToker Acts Out Honest Date Where Man Still Loves His Ex and She Came for Free Ice Cream

9:59 AM CDT on October 7, 2026

TikToker acts out an honest date.

TikToker acts out an honest date.

|TikTok/@emi__demi

A TikTok posted by creator @emi__demi on May 4, 2026, shows her acting out a date with a man offscreen. The video drew about 1.7 million views and about 280,000 likes at the time of publication.

The creator's accomplice held the phone she was recording with, so the man in the scene never appears on screen and only his voice can be heard. The skit imagines how a date would sound if both people said what they were thinking. She played a woman who is late and unenthusiastic about being there.

She can be heard telling him, "Hey, sorry I'm late." She then gave her reason for coming. "Honestly, I didn't really want to come today, but I'm only here because I'm bored, lonely, and needed some entertainment," she said.

The creator then asked, "When was your last relationship?" The man answered, "Uh, like 3 weeks ago." He then said, "I'm still in love with my ex, but I'm using you as a distraction." She reacted with surprise and replied that she texts her own ex every day, telling him not to worry about it.

Next, she asked, "Wait, so does that mean I'm the only girl you're talking to?" He said, "Oh, absolutely not." The man added, "But I'll still gaslight you about it, though." The creator replied, "No, it's fine. I'm only here for the free ice cream anyways." The man told her he planned to block her after the date. She responded, "Oh, no way! Me too! Oh, my gosh, twins!"

She then asked, "So are we ever gonna see each other again?" The man replied, "Hmm, that sounds nice, but realistically, no, probably not."

She answered, "Oh, that's fine." The TikToker then thanked him for his part in the evening. "Oh, thank you for being a fun rebound," she said. "Appreciate it. It was fun while it lasted."

One commenter shared their own take on the skit's question about exes.

"It's complicated lol. I'm still getting over my ex but only because I'm traumatized," a commenter wrote.

Another viewer disagreed with the skit's message but agreed how often it matches real dating. "I don't agree with what their [sic] saying at all but this is how it is 99% of the time lol," one commenter wrote.

A viewer applied the skit to their own dating prospects.

"So I really am gonna be single forever huh? Should I just stop trying cause everyone still likes their ex," a commenter asked.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this TikTok, which is a comedic roleplay performed by the creator. The details above reflect @emi__demi's account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, the identity of the man heard in the video, and the commenters' usernames have not been confirmed.

Sayantan

Sayantan is a Senior Writer with over six years of experience covering the entertainment industry. With a keen eye for pop culture, he explores films, television, anime, video games, and emerging digital trends. His work is driven by a focus on crafting engaging, insightful stories that connect with a global audience.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Culture

“100% True”: People Share the Scariest Stories They’ve Ever Heard And They’re Nightmare Fuel

October 7, 2026
Trending

From Random Teams Calls To Contextless “Hi” Messages, These Workplace Habits Are Testing Employees’ Patience

October 7, 2026
Culture

“It’s Truly Not for Everyone”: Man Shows What His Remote Workday Really Looks Like

October 7, 2026
Culture

These 2026 Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas Are So Specific, You’ll Want To Copy Them Immediately

October 7, 2026
Culture

She Told Her Mom She Was Studying Abroad, Her Mom’s Response Sparked an Anxiety Spiral

October 7, 2026
Culture

Woman Isn’t Even Pregnant Yet, But Her Mother-In-law Made an AI Comic About Future Grandkids

October 7, 2026