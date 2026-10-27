Concertgoers Argue Over Seats at Garth Brooks Show

A Reddit user shared an account of a confrontation with a couple who allegedly tried to claim her family's paid seats at a Garth Brooks concert, even after an usher asked them to move. The woman said the strangers became upset when she told them the seats were reserved for her family. The post, shared on r/EntitledPeople, received 11,000 upvotes and more than 1,116 comments.

The woman explained that she had reserved and paid for three tickets to a recent Garth Brooks concert: one for herself, one for her husband and one for their son. However, circumstances beyond their control caused them to arrive a few minutes late.

She said she arrived first, while her husband and son followed a little later. Rather than search for their seats on her own, she asked an usher to direct her to the correct location.

When she arrived, however, she found three people already sitting in the seats she had paid for.

The usher asked the group to move. Although they appeared visibly upset, they eventually left the seats. The woman said she was puzzled by their reaction, particularly because the seats were not premium locations and had cost an average amount.

The couple returned and tried to claim the family's concert seats

The woman thought the situation had been resolved and sat down, leaving the other two seats empty for her husband and son, who had not yet arrived.

A few minutes later, however, the same group returned. According to the post, two of them attempted to sit in the empty seats.

The woman said she politely explained that the seats were occupied. Instead of accepting her explanation, the women allegedly began yelling obscenities and argued that she had arrived late, meaning she could no longer claim the seats.

As if that wasn't bad enough, one woman's husband jumped in and called her a "b---h!" The couple was clearly trying to make the woman who had paid for the seats out to be the villain. The writer said that unpredictable circumstances happen all the time, but being a few minutes late doesn't give anyone the right to claim seats they didn't pay for.

In reaction to the post, many commenters agreed with the writer for standing her ground against the bullies. One commenter even said the couple should have been removed from the concert venue for their behavior. They wrote, "I work at a concert venue and that kind of behavior will get you ejected, as it should. The usher should have been notified."

Another commenter who also attended the Garth Brooks concert suggested that the entitled fans were simply upset that they got worse seats because they bought their tickets later. They wrote, "It's even funnier to me since I know that Garth caps the ticket prices on his shows. Our recent show in DC were $155 per ticket. Didn't matter if it was front row or touching the ceiling in the 400s sections; same price. Tickets go first come, first served, best seats available at that time. In other words, they were late to the sales and got worse seats than you."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/EntitledPeople.