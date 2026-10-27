TikToker Says She Stopped Trying to Save Her Marriage

TikTok user @scrambled.megs3 uses her account, lifewithscrambledmegs, to document her experience with divorce while offering advice to viewers. In one video, she describes what happened when her ex-husband realized she was actually leaving. At the time of publication, the video had received 48,300 views and 114 comments.

She begins by explaining that her husband didn't believe she would leave because she had said it before.

“We'd hit that breaking point. He would leave for a couple of days, come back and somehow we'd end up right back in the same marriage. What he didn't know was I had spent the last nine months planning to leave. I wasn't threatening to leave anymore,” she says.

She says she ultimately decided to leave because she was afraid of what would happen to her if she stayed in the marriage. By making the decision for herself, she says she had already begun pulling away from him.

Once her husband realized she was serious about leaving, she says he began trying everything he could to change her mind.

He threatened that she wouldn't get to see her family if she left. When that didn't work, she says he told her, “I can't believe you're giving up on our marriage.”

That response frustrated her the most.

“I didn't give up on our marriage. I damn near gave up on myself trying to save it,” she says.

Then came promises to change. She says her ex told her he would do better and stop drinking—things she says he had never followed through on while he believed she would stay.

She also points out that he made promises to stop drinking while he was drinking. “I remember telling him, if you really wanted to prove you were going to stop, you wouldn't be drinking while telling me you're going to stop,” she says.

Eventually, she says, he ran out of ways to convince her to stay. Once it became clear that she was leaving, he moved on. According to her video, it happened quickly. She says he moved on two and a half weeks after she left.

The biggest lesson she says she took from the experience is that you can't force someone to save a marriage when they have already made up their mind.

TikTok users shared their own stories of leaving difficult marriages behind

The video's comment section is filled with people relating to her experience and sharing stories of their own divorces.

“Literally where I am right now. The mind games are INSANE,” one user wrote.

Another commenter related to the story of her ex moving on quickly.

“Same. Big crocodile tears when we told the kids, ‘Mom's ripping apart our family, Mom wants to leave’ etc etc yet behold, he suddenly had a gf 9 days later. ‘Why should I be alone?’ he said. Sir, at least wait until we hire a lawyer?! He needed to secure a new supply quickly.”

Other women described the steps they took to prepare to leave their marriages.

“Worked full time and started a business to prepare for me leaving him,” one commenter said.

Divorce can be difficult, but lifewithscrambledmegs' story appeared to resonate with viewers who had gone through similar experiences. The comments show how people often turn to social media to share their experiences and remind others that they aren't alone.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @scrambled.megs3, which are based solely on her personal account shared on TikTok.