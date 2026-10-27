TikToker Recalls Awkward Church Encounter Over a Cane

TikTok user @ivymarieplay isn't afraid to retell embarrassing stories online. One such story involves a visually impaired girl who attended the same church as her. At the time of publication, the video had received 994,000 views and 607 comments.

@ivymarieplay begins by explaining that she used to attend a megachurch in the Valley, complete with over-the-top displays, including zip-lining on stage and a huge youth group.

She says she was the token extrovert in her group at the time.

“So anytime there was a new person or a quiet person, I'd go adopt them. Like a foster parent for quiet people,” she says.

One girl who joined the group was “miserably introverted,” according to @ivymarieplay. She says the girl wouldn't look at anyone, including her, even when she was speaking to her.

Eventually, @ivymarieplay says she ran out of things to talk about and started looking around. That's when she noticed what appeared to be a pair of batons underneath the girl's chair.

“I'm like, oh, perfect. The personality trait. Let's go,” she says.

She then asked the girl how long she had been using batons. Confused, the girl asked what she was talking about.

Frustrated that she was struggling to keep the conversation going, @ivymarieplay says she decided to take things a step further.

“I grab the batons out from under her chair, and I'm holding them, swinging around like Indiana Jones, like I found something,” she recalls.

Finally, the girl looked up. According to @ivymarieplay, she leaned in, got close and quietly said, “Um. I'm blind.”

@ivymarieplay says the girl never returned to the church after the incident.

TikTok commenters couldn't believe how the awkward church story unfolded

The unexpected reveal left many viewers with secondhand embarrassment, while others focused on the girl's apparent lack of interest in having a conversation.

“Introvert here. It's okay to not talk to us. Lol we kinda prefer silence naturally,” one user wrote.

“I got second hand embarrassment,” another commenter said.

Some users questioned why @ivymarieplay continued trying to engage with the girl when she wasn't responding.

“I mean, she told you to leave her alone when she didn't engage,” one commenter pointed out.

Other commenters also questioned the decision to take the objects from underneath the girl's chair, particularly given that @ivymarieplay didn't know what they were.

The story sparked a broader conversation in the comments about respecting people's boundaries, particularly when someone appears uninterested in socializing.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made by TikTok creator @ivymarieplay, which are based solely on her personal account shared on TikTok.