Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continued his weirdness campaign with an AI video of himself fighting a Twinkie. The Sunday slop shows a jacked version of RFK Jr. (in jeans, of course) marching into the "SnackDown" ring and beating up a guy in a costume made to look like the cake treat.

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The cringe levels are off the charts.

RFK Jr. vs. Twinkie

The HHS head appears to be further leaning into his reputation for being the weirdest government guy ever with this low-effort AI video. He hasn't begun to recover from the fever dream that was his workout date with Kid Rock, and now he's putting out slop depicting himself fighting a Twinkie mascot.

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We're going to go out on a limb and guess that he didn't get permission from the WWE for the imitation of its SmackDown event or its commentators, nor from Limp Bizkit for the use of their 2000 single "Rollin'."

The clip ends by promoting the "Eat Real Food" campaign by RFK Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement.

It also provides a link to the U.S. government's new website promoting the inverted food pyramid that prioritizes protein and dairy above whole grains, which used to make up the base of the normal pyramid.

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The campaign further urges citizens to avoid ultra-processed foods and refined sugars, which is the only normal part of this. Nobody thinks that Twinkies are a healthy option, but few ever envisioned the HHS secretary battling one for the belt.

RFK Jr.'s habit of producing mind-bendlingly bizarre videos (often in jeans he seems to never take off) recently prompted an interviewer to ask his cousin, Democratic candidate Jack Schlossberg, if the man is a "never-nude."

Schlossberg couldn't confirm or deny the rumor.

"Pathetic isn’t a strong enough word"

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Outside of obvious bots, there's not a lot of praise going around for this video. Even MAHA proponents are too busy criticizing RFK Jr. over President Donald Trump's February executive order promoting glyphosate herbicides, commonly known as Round-Up.

"Humm, NO!" commented "America First" account @Marly_USA with a screenshot of the EO. "HUGE let down for MAHA."

Democrats and leftists couldn't hate the video more, as anyone with half a brain cell could predict.

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"The only way these guys can feel capable is thru fake AI," said former congressman Adam Kinzinger. "Pathetic isn’t a strong enough word."

"This is so f’ing embarrassing," wrote Democratic candidate Fred Wellman. "We are led by a bunch of idiots."

"Americans can’t afford groceries, and because of food safety deregulation, the food we do get is filled with dangerous chemicals," said left-wing organizer Melanie D'Arrigo.

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"And what is the Trump administration doing about it? Posting cringe AI slop."

"Kids are dying of measles, and he’s posting AI videos of himself fighting a Twinkie," wrote journalist Ryan Satin. "We’re so [expletive]."

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